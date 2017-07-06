Elder (Photo: Brigid's Crossing)

Brigid’s Crossing Foundation

Elder is a special 8-year-old boy with a heart-shaped nose. Right now he needs all the love he can get. He has recently been diagnosed with soft tissue cancer in his front left paw, discovered when a lump developed and he began limping. The only way to save his life is to amputate his paw. We are asking for help with donations and for a special someone to care for him after his amputation. If you can help in any way, please call 239-877-7572. Elder says "Thank you!" Information:adopt@brigidscrossing.org or brigid.com

Collier Domestic Animal Services

Dixie (Photo: CDAS)

Luke (Photo: CDAS)

Luke, a 9-year-old brown brindle Labrador retriever mix, acts much younger than his age. He is a goofy-happy boy that is lots of fun to play with. He is friendly, sweet and loving. Adoption fee: $30

Dixie, a 3-month-old black shorthair, is gorgeous, very sweet and likes to be cuddled. She is a little shy at first but friendly and affectionate. Dixie is an adorable kitten that would love to be your best friend forever. Adoption fee: $60

Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 7610 Davis Blvd., East Naples. Information: 239-252-7387 or colliergov.net/pets

Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter

Molly (Photo: LDAS)

Molly, a 4-year-old terrier mix, is our “mother’ of the group. You can tell she has had a few litters of pups because she will be both gentle and firm with other canine friends. She is a definite lap dog that would prefer an air-condition room with a nice big bed and someone to love. Adoption fee: $20. Open 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Information: 239-533-7387 or LeeLostPets.com

