Wally (Photo: CCDAS)

Collier Domestic Animal Services

Wally, a 2-year-old male tabby and white shorthair, is friendly, sweet and likes everyone. He is handsome with a smartly marked luxurious coat. He likes to explore, is affectionate and fun to play with. Wally is an awesome young lap cat. Adoption fee: $40. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 7610 Davis Blvd., East Naples. Information: 239-252-7387 or colliergov.net/pets

Lee Domestic Animal Shelter

Star (Photo: LCDAS)

Star, a 10-month-old pit bull mix, may not be considered a puppy by our price standards but she is definitely a puppy at heart. She is in the beginning stages of her training and is a quick learner and loves to please. She gets along well with other dogs and loves to run and play in the water. Adoption fee: $20. Open 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Information: 239-533-7387 or LeeLostPets.com

Brigid’s Crossing Foundation

Elder (Photo: Brigid's Crossing)

Elder is a special 8-year-old boy with a heart-shaped nose. Right now he needs all the love he can get. He has recently been diagnosed with soft tissue cancer in his front left paw, discovered when a lump developed and he began limping. The only way to save his life is to amputate his paw. We're looking for a special person to foster Elder after his surgery. Are you that special someone? Information: 239-877-7572, adopt@brigidscrossing.org or brigid.com

Humane Society Naples

Smitty (Photo: HSN)

Smitty, a sweet 4-year-old Siamese/snowshoe mix that tends to keep to herself, but loves to be in the presence of humans. She has diabetes, receives insulin daily and is on a special diet. She is a member of our Cozy Care Cat Program and comes with a health and wellness certificate to help the new adopter pay for some medical expenses. Adoption fee: $55. 370 Airport-Pulling Road N., Naples, open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Information: 239-643-1555 or HSNaples.org

