Stormie (Photo: For the Love of Cats)

For the Love of Cats

Puma Thurman (Photo: For the Love of Cats)

Puma Thurman, a 9-week-old tortoiseshell, came to us with an abscess, bruises and a dislocated tail. Poor Puma was in rough shape, after lots of TLC and surgery to remove her tail, she is good as new and ready for her new home. She is just too smart, sweet, gentle, loving and full of endless energy. Adoption fee: $75

Stormie, a very small 1.5-year-old brown tabby and white Maine coon mix, mothered a wonderful litter of 4 and now it’s her turn to love a new family. She is so sociable, loves people and attention. She is gentle, easy-going, charming and very playful. Adoption fee: $55

Meet all the cats and kittens available for adoption 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays at PetSmart on Pine Ridge Road. Information: 239-642-8674 or fortheloveofcatsfl.com. Watch our Kitten Cam.

Collier Domestic Animal Services

Cleo (Photo: CDAS)

Cleo, a 3-month-old female shorthair calico, is fun, pretty and friendly. She is affectionate, adores human attention and likes to play. Cleo is a sweet lap cat that would make a great companion. July adoption fees for cats are free. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 7610 Davis Blvd., East Naples. Information: 239-252-7387 or colliergov.net/pets

Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter

Carson (Photo: LDAS)

Carson, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever, is an even-tempered guy that gets along well with everyone. He plays fetch and knows several commands. He laid back nature has won the hearts of many at the shelter. His tuxedo coloring will be well suited for any black-tie affair. What else could you ask for? Adoption fee: $20. Open 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Information: 239-533-7387 or LeeLostPets.com

