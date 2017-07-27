Stormie (Photo: Love of Cats)

For the Love of Cats

Stormie, a very small 1.5-year-old brown tabby and white Maine coon mix, mothered a wonderful litter and now it’s her turn to love a new family. She is so sociable, loves people and attention. She is gentle, easy-going, charming and very playful. Adoption fee: $55. Meet all the cats and kittens available for adoption 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays at PetSmart on Pine Ridge Road. Information: 239-642-8674 or fortheloveofcatsfl.com. Watch our Kitten Cam.

Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter

Sadie (Photo: LDAS)

Sadie, a 10-year-old hound mix, is our Super Senior. She is looking for a home to spend her golden years. She still has tons of spunk but comes with the wisdom that life has given her. She is the perfect combination of experience and exuberance. Adoption fee: $20. Open 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Information: 239-533-7387 or LeeLostPets.com

Collier Domestic Animal Services

Mango (Photo: CDAS)

Mango, a 3-month-old handsome orange tabby shorthair, is friendly, affectionate, and fun to play with. He is an awesome lap kitten that loves to cuddle and be petted and will reward your effort with lots of purrs of happiness. July adoption fees for cats are free. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 7610 Davis Blvd., East Naples. Information: 239-252-7387 or colliergov.net/pets

Volunteer Services for Animals

Hudson (Photo: VSA)

Hudson: This striking tabby boy has the face you can't resist. Hudson needs a loving home to call his own. Meet kitties from 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at PetSmart on Pine Ridge Road, Naples. View adoptable pets daily. Information: 239-290-6274 or vsarescue.org. Find us on Facebook.

