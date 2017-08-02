Rosie (Photo: For the Love of Cats)

For the Love of Cats

Rosie, a black and white tuxedo, was born May 5. She was found trying to cross a 4-lane highway and was barely missed being hit by a big truck. She is fun, active and such a little purr girl. She adores attention and definitely needs another furry friend, either a dog or a cat as a play buddy. Adoption fee: $75. Meet all the cats and kittens available for adoption 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays at PetSmart on Pine Ridge Road. Information: 239-642-8674 or fortheloveofcatsfl.com. Watch our Kitten Cam.

Brigid’s Crossing Foundation

Elder (Photo: Brigid's Crossing)

Elder is a fighter -- fighting his cancer and bouncing back to his playful loving self just hours after waking up after a complete, front leg amputation. He'd love being in a forever home with someone special that would appreciate his sweet and loving personality. If you want a loyal companion who will listen to all your secrets, purr sweet nothings in your ear and keep your lap warm, Elder is your guy. Information: 239-877-7572, adopt@brigidscrossing.org or brigid.com

Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter

Sugar Rae (Photo: LDAS)

Sugar Rae, a 9-month-old boxer mix, is a sweet girl that is on her own for the first time and the world is a scary place, especially because she doesn’t speak the language. She needs the right translator to help her learn her way around until she feels comfortable. Just let her stay by you or maybe just a little behind you and she will be just fine. Adoption fee: $75. Open 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Information: 239-533-7387 or LeeLostPets.com

Collier Domestic Animal Services

Patches (Photo: CDAS)

Patches, a 1-year-old female shorthair calico, is fun, pretty and friendly. She is affectionate, likes human attention and playtime. Patches lost her home through no fault of her own and is ready to move on to her new forever home. She is a great homebody lap cat. Adoption fee: free. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 7610 Davis Blvd., East Naples. Information: 239-252-7387 or colliergov.net/pets

