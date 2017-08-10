Emmaly (Photo: For the Love of Cats)

For the Love of Cats

Rosie (Photo: For the Love of Cats)

Emmaly, a 2-year-old brown and white tabby, is an amazingly sweet, people-loving and purr-filled girl who loves laying in your lap for attention. She is gentle, charming, affectionate and outgoing. Emmaly also likes other cats. Adoption fee: $55

Rosie, a black and white tuxedo, was born May 5. She was found trying to cross a 4-lane highway and was barely missed by a big truck. She is fun, active and such a little purr girl. She adores attention and definitely needs another furry friend, either a dog or a cat as a play buddy. Adoption fee: $75

Meet all the cats and kittens available for adoption 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays at PetSmart on Pine Ridge Road. Information: 239-642-8674 or fortheloveofcatsfl.com. Watch our Kitten Cam

Collier Domestic Animal Services

Bernie (Photo: CDAS)

Bernie, 6-month-old male white and buff medium hair, is a handsome, friendly and affectionate lap cat. He had been shot in his right front foot and had two broken bones. After surgery, he has fully recovered. He has a sweet personality and would make a wonderful family cat. Adoption fee: free. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 7610 Davis Blvd., East Naples. Information: 239-252-7387 or colliergov.net/pets

Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter

Riddick (Photo: LDAS)

Riddick, a 4-year-old terrier mix, is a wire-haired, gangly-legged goofball that can rock a Mohawk like nobody’s business. He would love a home with kids to play with. He is a bundle of energy that will crash wherever he’s at when he has burned off his all his crazy. Adoption fee: $50. Open 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Information: 239-533-7387 or LeeLostPets.com

