Thelma and Thor (Photo: For the Love of Cats)

For the Love Cats

Thelma and Thor are a brother and sister pair born June 15. Thor is a delightfully sweet little purr bug who adores attention. Thelma is just beautiful with classic broad tabby markings and is clever, playful and charming. Thelma is spayed and Thor is neutered. Both are tested, treated, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped. Adoption fee: $75 for the pair. Meet all the cats and kittens available for adoption 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays at PetSmart on Pine Ridge Road. Information: 239-642-8674 or fortheloveofcatsfl.com. Watch our Kitten Cam

Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter

Akira (Photo: LDAS)

Akira, an 8-year-old Akita, is one of our graduating members of our Cell Dog program with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. The dog training program, taught by volunteers from K-9’s Comes 1st, teaches inmates how to obedience train dogs during an intensive 8- to 12-week course. Upon graduation, the dogs are highly adoptable and possess obedience skills such as heel, sit, recall, and stay. They are house-trained, leash-trained, responsive to voice commands and some hand signals. Adoption fee: $25. Open 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Information: 239-533-7387 or LeeLostPets.com

Collier Domestic Animal Services

Meryl (Photo: CDAS)

Meryl, a 2-year-old calico shorthair, is sweet, pretty and friendly. She is affectionate, likes human attention and to be petted. Meryl would make a great companion and she would match almost any color scheme. Adoption fee: free. All dogs are half price and cats are free through Aug. 26. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 7610 Davis Blvd., East Naples. Information: 239-252-7387 or colliergov.net/pets

Brigid’s Crossing Foundation

Elder (Photo: Brigid's Crossing)

Elder, a cancer survivor, is bouncing back to his playful loving self after a complete, front-leg amputation. He'd love being in a forever home with someone special that would appreciate his sweet and loving personality. If you want a loyal companion who will listen to all your secrets, purr sweet-nothings in your ear and keep your lap warm, Elder is your guy. Information: 239-877-7572, adopt@brigidscrossing.org or brigid.com

