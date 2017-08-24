Sugar Rae (Photo: Roof for Rufus)









Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter

Sugar Rae, a 10-month-old boxer mix, had a tough go of things in her young life. She has been adopted and returned because she is too timid. Sugar Rae would thrive in a home with another dog that will teach her that life is OK. With patience and time, she will blossom into a great addition to the right family. Adoption fee: $75. Open 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Information: 239-533-7387 or LeeLostPets.com

Brigid’s Crossing Foundation

Elder (Photo: Brigid's Crossing)

Elder, a cancer survivor, is bouncing back to his playful loving self after a complete, front-leg amputation. He'd love being in a forever home with someone special that would appreciate his sweet and loving personality. If you want a loyal companion who will listen to all your secrets, purr sweet-nothings in your ear and keep your lap warm, Elder is your guy. Information: 239-877-7572, adopt@brigidscrossing.org or brigid.com

Collier Domestic Animal Services

Tarzan (Photo: CDAS)

Tarzan, a 4-year-old shorthair, has it all except a loving forever home. He is sweet, affectionate and a talker. He is friendly, gets along with other cats and is a favorite with the DAS volunteers. Tarzan is a lap cat that would make a great family pet. Adoption fee: $60. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 7610 Davis Blvd., East Naples. Information: 239-252-7387 or colliergov.net/pets

A Roof for Roofus

Nokia (Photo: A Roof for Roofus)

Nokia, a 2-year-old shorthair Siamese, would do best in a home with adults and older children. Nokia would enjoy one other cat or dog sibling. He’s a handsome dominant male looking for a forever home. Information: 239-220-2622 or aroofforroofusrescue.org

