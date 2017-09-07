Florida (Photo: Brooke's Legacy)

Brooke’s Legacy Animal Rescue

Florida is a young spayed female shorthair. She has a gorgeous orange coat to go with her lovable personality. Information: brookeslegacyanimalrescue.org

Collier Domestic Animal Services

Mike (Photo: CDAS)

Mike, a 4-month-old white and orange tabby shorthair, has it all except a loving forever home. He is sweet, affectionate and a lap cat. He is handsome, fun and playful. He is friendly and easy to get along with. Mike would make a great BFF. Adoption fee: $60. Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 7610 Davis Blvd., East Naples. Information: 239-252-7387 or colliergov.net/pets

Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter

Sadie (Photo: LDAS)

Sadie could be the poster dog for lost and found pets. So here she is, 10 years young and living in an animal shelter. The folks here think she’s in spectacular shape with lots of energy and playfulness. Sadie’s like fine wine that has become refined with age -- smooth and mellow. She loves playing with other gentle dogs and would make a wonderful addition to your family. Adoption fee: $25. Open 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Information: 239-533-7387 or LeeLostPets.com

Brigid’s Crossing Foundation

Elder (Photo: Brigid's Crossing)

Elder, a cancer survivor, is bouncing back to his playful loving self after a complete, front-leg amputation. He'd love being in a forever home with someone special that would appreciate his sweet and loving personality. If you want a loyal companion who will listen to all your secrets, purr sweet-nothings in your ear and keep your lap warm, Elder is your guy.

Information: 239-877-7572, adopt@brigidscrossing.org or brigid.com

