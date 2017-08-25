Editorial cartoon (Photo: Universal)

Make America humble, decent

Trepidation would be a fair description of my emotions the first time I saw that menacing “Make America Great Again” hat, sitting high on an orange nest of arrogance. The hat said little to me about U.S. economics or world affairs, but instead said much more about social division and the sinister evil that still exists in our beloved country.

I watched the reckless presidential campaigns with a heavy heart. In the end, I became exhausted with embarrassment by what I saw. Disgusted, too. And each night I saw that insidious red hat shining in the spotlight with Donald Trump, who is now president.

Let’s not kid ourselves here. America has never been great. Our imperfect past is littered with deplorable actions that defy imagination. Injustice creates uprising and senseless hatred creates violence. Period.

Calling ourselves great cheapens our patriotic credibility. It breeds selfishness and a disregard for real history. Make America “humble and decent” sounds much better to me. Maybe then we can seek out the middle road in our immature struggle for racial equality.

Whether white, black, brown or Jewish, we have an obligation to confront white supremacists whenever and wherever they decide to flex their hate in public. Confronting them with force is the only way to ensure they never get the chance to draw their bloody crosses on our front doors, terrorizing our families and friends.

“Make America Great Again” is nonsense. We never were. Shooting for good is what is important now.

Ben Morrison, Marco Island

Make football safer

As a former high school and collegiate player as well as former high school and college team physician, in my opinion, football can be a safer sport. The following list has suggestions as to how this might be accomplished: 1. Remove face masks from helmets. This can be the biggest step to reduce and prevent present and future brain injuries. Players are tempted to make initial contact with an opposing player headfirst with the protection of the face mask. Which is better, a bloody nose or facial abrasion, or a concussion and the effects of a concussion?

2. Helmets should be better fitted, better padded and better secured on players’ heads. Helmets come off players’ heads too often.

3. Better training in and adherence to near-concussion and concussion protocol by sideline personnel is needed.

4. Better shoulder pads with better upper arm padding along with better instruction in proper tackling and blocking techniques will help.

5. The “in the grasp” rule needs to be enforced more quickly and more often.

6. Late hits, hits out of bounds and piling on should be strictly enforced and penalized heavier.

7. “Targeting” penalties should be more severe.

8. Punt returners should have a wider safety area to catch and secure ball before contact is made.

9. Quarterbacks having a better and wider “grounding” rule will help.

Football is a contact sport that I feel can be made safer and more enjoyable while reducing present and future disabilities for all the players involved.

Chester T. Kauffman, M.D., Naples

Project deadly for area’s future

The Bayshore Drive (formerly

Kelly Road) area has struggled for years with an adverse reputation.

We have many small affordable homes and the future is finally looking a little bit brighter. It is a unique location and the high-density proposal for so-called affordable housing, more commonly known as subsidized housing, would be the death knell of our community’s future.

Doesn’t anybody remember previous failures? And why put this on Naples Bay?

James Jentgen, Naples

Say no to affordable housing

There is no need to restate the to-thepoint case made by Mike Sherman on Windstar’s online bulletin board about the affordable housing in Cirrus Pointe, at the corner of Bayshore Drive and Thomasson Drive. I am in total agreement with everything stated by him.

I am an active Realtor and have lived in Windstar for nearly 17 years. Bayshore Drive, the Naples Botanical Garden (hence, the Windstar Room) and all of the planned development in this immediate area would not exist were it not for the residents of Windstar and their Bayshore Beautification municipal services taxing unit dollars.

Say “no” to affordable housing at Cirrus Pointe. As stated by Sherman, there are many other site possibilities that must be considered. One does not take a sick child who is finally recovering and take her medication away.

Kay F. Kahle, Naples

