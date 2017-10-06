toon (Photo: Universal)

Difficult times highlight the true character of people.

In a world when the focus is often on what might divide us, Marco Island demonstrated that good people step up to the plate when called upon to act. When it became clear that Marco Island was in the direct path of a potentiality catastrophic monster category 5 storm, there wasn’t despair, opportunism, or division. The island was filled with self-sacrifice, support, and kindness before, during, and after the storm.

The goodness of our island community is not due to a law or requiring it. Private citizens voluntarily came together to put their shared principles and love of our community into action to help neighbors in need. We all have much to be thankful for.

Thank the businesses of our island who rushed to reopen to serve our community after the storm. Thank the JW Marriott and others who sheltered many during the storm. Thank the first responders who stood at the ready putting others before themselves. Thank the city staff who tirelessly worked to prepare and recover to bring normalcy to our community. Thank LCEC and their crews for restoring our power for so many so quickly.

Let’s not forget the unsung heroes among us, the anonymous islanders who deserve thanks for checking on the elderly, who cleared brush and vegetation and debris from a neighbor’s yard, who delivered food and water, who offered their excess supplies to a family in need, or who opened their home or business to someone who needed a place to cool down.

Thank you, Marco Patriots.

Take pride in the character and quality of our island community. There's much work yet to be done but spread the word that Marco Island is back in business and we're stronger than ever. Speaking for me and my family, there is no place in the world we would rather be.

Jared Grifoni, vice chairman, Marco Island City Council

Thank you to our clean-up volunteers

Marco Island Center for the Arts would like to thank the volunteers who made the Art Center’s property sparkle and shine on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Longtime dedicated volunteer and well-known member of the Marco community, Dave Rice spearheaded this crucial clean-up project. Rice put together his team of volunteers and tackled the project with enthusiasm and gusto!

We thank the following volunteers: Dave Rice’s team from Total Home Services, Phil Baratta, Judy Becker, Hyla Crane, Donna Hatlen, Mary Limont, Debbie and Marty Roddy, Chris and Ken Stroud, Valerie Trombly, Ann Vreeland, Rosemary Wick and Mary Kane Zemel.

The Art Center also wants to thank Sean and Nathan O’Donnell and their Ace Painting Team who helped us secure the property for Hurricane Irma and assisted us afterwards.

Join our wonderful community of volunteers. You will find like-minded friends, comradery, and the satisfaction of supporting one the area’s finest arts and culture organizations. We look forward to meeting you!

Annie Burns, Marco Island Center for the Arts

Looking elsewhere for entertainment

The National Football League feels disrespected.

I’m sorry, but this is a group of grown men playing a schoolyard game as well as those who make money off it. They show disrespect for our flag and country, then get angry when they are called on it.

The object of our respect should be the men and women around the world protecting our country, the men and women in our country who are there in times of crises, and the men and women who go to work each day so their children will have a better life.

These are the people I respect. So to the NFL, I think I will take a knee and look elsewhere for entertainment this season.

James Hoover, Marco Island

