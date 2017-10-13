Editorial toon (Photo: Universal)

Sometimes it’s hard to see what you’ve got

Yah, that's right! You think you know what you need, in fact you have tried your best to define every aspect of your perceived need. But, you miss what is right in front of you. Could that be what is happening in our search for a new city manager?

Gill Polanco, our current interim city manager, seems to have proven to have all the attributes that City Council has laid out for our new city manager. Not only does he have the experience of managing a city's administrative departments, but he has experience in overseeing a city police department, a city fire department and a city utility operation. I doubt that many other candidates have that broad of experience. And, let’s not forget he has served as interim city manager twice. He probably has served as city manager for longer than a few of the permanent city manager's.

Furthermore, from my prospective, he seems to be a mild-mannered individual who gets along with everyone -- including department heads and City Council. And, how many candidates would have the experience of dealing with the planning for and recovery efforts of a hurricane like he has and is still.

If we pass on this opportunity to hire a very well qualified city manager, who knows the needs of Marco Island better than any other possible candidate, some other city will in the not-to-distant future. Let's not let that happen! Let Council know if you agree.

Bill Flasche, Marco Island

Unsatisfied? Call officials

In a recent article, it was reported that Comcast would consider giving a rebate to anyone who lost service due to Irma if they completed a form on the Comcast website.

Comcast knows exactly who lost service and for how long. It should initiate the reduction according to its customer records.

Anyone not satisfied with Comcast’s offer should contact Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi at 850414-3990 or the Federal Communications Commission at 1-888-225-5322 or our senators and congressmen at 202-224-3121.

Ro Jones, Isles of Capri

Dial, go online for help

This is not another letter to the editor asking for contributions. This is a note from United Way suggesting ways to help those who are still trying to “get back to normal” and have some small problems that need to be addressed but simply do not know where to turn.

Our Collier 211 call center is a good place to start. If operators can’t answer your question, there is a good possibility that they can get to the right resource.

Also of note is the online website, disaster contractor network (www.dcnonline.org). This site will tell you all you need to know about accredited suppliers and contractors who are licensed and available to do the work you may need. Please be alert to avoid scams or anyone who promises to do work and then never shows up, or charges much more than the going rate!

In connection with Federal Emergency Management Agency, there is Operation Blue Roof that supplies those lovely blue tarps that can be used to make sure that until you get your roof repaired, no water will be finding its way into your home. A real relief when you need it the most.

As always, United Way is here to help and is working every day to make sure that our entire community comes back from this storm stronger than ever. We have been blessed to have the help of other United Way agencies as well as the combined efforts of our community partners. We are United in every Way.

Lauren Branson, Naples Community impact coordinator, United Way of Collier County

Demand respect for anthem, flag

Commissioner Roger Goodell has lost control of the NFL. It was an embarrassment what the players did in England on Sept. 10. They showed no respect for the American flag or our country and no respect for the many men and women who have given their lives so we can be free.

I would say most of the players (protesters) don’t even know what they are protesting. In the past, the NFL would not allow players to give honor to the victims of 9/11, or the five policemen killed in Dallas, or the women who have breast cancer, but yet allow players to disrespect our flag and national anthem.

Could any of you protest at work on company time?

We should boycott the NFL until this issue isresolved and we are all on the same page, which is to respect and honor

our flag and country.

Jim Yoder, Golden Gate

