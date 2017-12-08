Editorial cartoon (Photo: Universal)

DNC making same mistakes

When the Democratic National Committee (DNC) pushed Bernie Sanders aside in the 2016 primary, they also pushed aside an army of passionate millennials and other progressives like me. Then Hillary Clinton lost, partly because the DNC took our votes for granted and split the ticket.

Now the DNC is doing it again: Progressive candidates are being pushed aside (The Guardian, April 13). We all know what the DNC is against, but what is it for?

Progressives have had a clear, consistent platform for many years (berniesanders.com/issues). Meanwhile, the establishment keeps making the same mistakes and expecting different results.

I was told if the progressives expect to win, we need a better candidate. No, that’s backwards. It’s the DNC that needs a better candidate, someone who the progressives can support. We don’t want to split the ticket, but if the DNC continues to take our votes for granted (like it did in 2016 with voters behind the so-called blue wall) they do so at their own peril.

William Leonard, Marco Island

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/opinion/2017/12/08/letter-editor-dec-8/930000001/