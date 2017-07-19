On Aug. 5 and 6, Joy Zaben of Marco Island will cycle up to 192 miles in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) with the goal of raising $48 million for critical research and cancer care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. (Photo: Submitted)

On Aug. 5 and 6, Joy Zaben of Marco Island will cycle up to 192 miles in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) with the goal of raising $48 million for critical research and cancer care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

During PMC weekend, more than 6,200 cyclists from more than 40 states and eight countries will return to Massachusetts to participate in the PMC, choosing from 12 routes of varying mileage that run through 46 towns. Cyclists are anywhere between 15 and 84 years old, and range from seasoned triathletes to weekend warriors who trained for this event alone and everything in between.

“We are thrilled to be approaching our 38th PMC ride weekend. Seeing our growth over the years has been truly incredible, and we look forward to achieving our fundraising goal of $48 million for Dana-Farber,” Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC, said. “We want to wish all of our riders and volunteers a safe and enjoyable ride weekend – I’ll see everyone out on the road.”

Many riders participate in the PMC to honor a family member or friend lost to, or currently being treated for, cancer. More than 820 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered “Living Proof” of the PMC mission to find a cure.

The average cyclist trains for three months, solicits 40 sponsors and raises more than $7,000. Volunteers, spectators, donors and sponsors are part of the camaraderie on ride weekend, all working together toward a cure.

No other single athletic event raises or contributes more money to charity than the PMC. Since 1980, the PMC has raised $547 million dollars for Dana-Farber through the Jimmy Fund, its fundraising arm. In fact, the PMC is Dana-Farber’s largest single contributor, raising more than 52 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue.

The PMC is presented by the Red Sox Foundation and New Balance. To make a financial contribution to a rider from your town or become a virtual rider, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE.