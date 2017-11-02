Board members Jim Richards and Ken Stroud. (Photo: Submitted)

Marco Island Arts Center Golf Tournament

Golfers hit lunch and the 19th hole just as the skies began to sprinkle at Hammock Bay Golf & Country Club. The 5th annual golf tournament is a fundraiser for the non-profit Art Center at 1010 Winterberry Drive. Proceeds benefit classes for children and adults, art exhibitions and events. Scramble competition amongst the golfers was tough but first and second place were claimed, and the closest to the pin and longest drive winners were declared at the awards luncheon.

Golfers at Hammock Bay Golf & Country Club for the 5th annual golf tournament. (Photo: Submitted)