St. John Neumann sophomore and Marco Island resident Maddy Burt took second in the 100-yard butterfly at the state swim meet. Burt is seen in Lane 3. Submitted video/Maddy Burt

Lely junior Audrey Delcompare finished second in the 200-yard individual medley and sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Class 2A state swim meet in Stuart last week. (Photo: Submitted photo)

A pair of local swimmers were on the cusp of winning state championships last week.

Lely junior Audrey Delcompare and St. John Neumann sophomore Maddy Burt settled for second-place finishes, but each were pleased with their performances and looking forward to the chance of winning gold next year.

Delcompare took second in the 200-yard individual medley, also finishing sixth in the 100 breaststroke at the Class 2A meet in Stuart. Burt finished second in the 100 butterfly at the Class 1A meet, also in Stuart.

“I was happy with how I did,” Delcompare said. “It was a good meet, I dropped times in my events, which is what I was looking for.”

Delcompare improved on her performances from last year’s state meet, where she finished sixth in the 200 IM and eighth in the 100 breast.

“My main goal was to drop times and finish in the top three in the 200 IM and hopefully fourth or fifth in the 100 breaststroke,” she said. “I got sixth, which was fine. I did better than I did last year, which is what I wanted.”

Delcompare said her experience last year was certainly a big help.

“It helped me a lot just to know where I would be, who I was racing, how hard it would be to get there," she said. "I knew a lot more what to expect this year.”

Burt, who swims at the Marco Island YMCA under coach Kamal Farhat, said she wanted to top her fifth-place finish at last year’s state meet.

“I wanted to put up a new best time and do better than I did last year,” she said. “I was happy with how I did, although I know I can always do better.”

The state meet was the final high school meet for Delcompare’s older sister Grace Ann, who finished 13th in the 100 butterfly and 21st in the 200 individual medley. The Delcompares also swam in a pair of relay races with teammates Madison Bonfitto and Tatiana Meyers.

“It was kind of hard for me, I’ve always been with my sister,” Delcompare said. “Everything we’ve accomplished together, it makes me a little sad that this was our last high school meet together, although we still have club events together, so I’m looking forward to those.”

The state meet was the beginning of a grueling stretch of events for Burt, who will take part in a series of elite club-level events in the coming months. She will be swimming in an event in Knoxville next month.

“As always, I just want to keep improving my times and move up the (national) rankings,” she said. “As long as I keep getting better, I’m happy.”