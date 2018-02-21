John Sherwin of Joey’s Pizza is focused a driving the in coming pitch in game against Stonewalls. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagl)

With three quarters of the season almost over 2Shea’s Salty Dog holds a two game advantage over Crazy Flamingo’s in the Marco Division as does the American Legion Post over the Moose Lodge in the Gulf Coast Division. Sand Bar is a half a game up on Speakeasy in the Island Division.

MARCO DIVISION

Stonewalls, 22; Joey’s Pizza, 8

It was close to being a Valentine Day’s massacre as Stonewall came up one run short of ending the game due to the mercy rule. Pat Shannon fired off four of Stonewalls twenty-six hits, Dick Carson and Bill Kayhart had three; Dave Coward, John DeRosa, Doug Stang, John Wood, Jerry Cnudde, Bob Smith and John Robichaud had two. Carson and Shannon walloped a homerun and Coward a triple. Carson and Cnudde each drove home four runs, Stang three; Coward, Shannon, DeRosa, and Fred Pendergrass two. Jim Baumann had slammed a triple good for two RBIs for Joey’s.

Mango’s, 14; Crazy Flamingo’s, 13

Mango’s ruffled the Crazy Birds feathers when they came back from a 13-6 deficit to win the game in the bottom of the seventh scoring seven runs and ending Flamingos five game winning streak. Jim Battye lined four hits for Mango’s; Bill Miller, Ed Caster, and Brian Maguire three, while Jim Yount, Bob Herrman, and Leon Schmitt had two. Caster hoisted a homerun and chased in a total of five runs, Battye and John Robichaud two. Mario Lucca and Bob Levasseur peppered the ball for three hits for Flamingo’s, Tom Purtell, Butch Coursen, Joe Furst and Don Rooksberry picked up two hits, with one of Coursen’s a triple. Lucca a Frank Dooley drove in two runs each.

Salty Dog, 16; CJ’s on the Bay, 10

Tom Loiacono, Geoff Bentley, and Ray Zielinski had three hits to lead the Dogs, with Bob Traver, Pat Comerford, Larry Wildes, Ralph Leiterding, and Angelo Polizzi all having two. Loiacono recorded four RBI, Traver three; Comerford who had a triple, chased in two runs as did Bentley and Wildes. Fred Kramer placed three hits for CJ’s, while Bill DiNeno, Dave Schott, Larry Anspach, and Ray Niemeyer had two. Schott, who slammed a homerun in the game, and Kramer each had three RBIs.

Crazy Flamingo’s, 11; CJ’s on the Bay, 10

Flamingo’s made the most of their ten hits with Tom Purtell and Rich Larkin picking up two each. Jim Baumann drove in two runs in the win. Although CJ’s had 14 hits it was not enough to pull out the win. Doug Kemp, Bill DiNeno, Dave Schott, Randy Wesolowski and Mike Arnold had two hits, with Schott blasting a triple and homerun for two RBIs.

Salty Dog, 16; Joey’s Pizza, 4

The Salty Dog had Geoff Bentley, George Lancaster, and Plat Romzek line three hits, with Romzek cracking a homerun and Pat Comerford a triple. Lancaster had four RBIs, Bentley and Romzek three, Jan Grossman two. Joey's saw Nick Brooks, Steve Clark, and Jim Baumann have two hits, with Baumann and Denny Davis having two RBI.

Mango’s, 12; Stonewalls, 9

Jim Yount, Ed Caster, Bob Herman, and Jim White lined three hits for Mango’s, with Caster thumping a triple; John Robichaud pitched in with two hits. Yount chased in three runs; Caster, Warren Uhl and Jeff Dougherty two. Jerry Cnudde laced three hits for Stonewalls; Jon DeRosa, Randy Morrison and John Wood had two. Morrison had three RBIs, Wood and Cnudde two.

GULF COAST DIVISION

American Legion, 17; Doreen’s, 14

The American Legion avenged their loss to Doreen’s last week used the long ball for the win. Alan Schneider pounded three homeruns, Dave Banghart had one, while Charles Pineno and Mick Keller each unloaded a triple. Keller had four hits in the game, Banghart and Schneider three, Pineno and Ron Burger two. Schneider was credited for pushing six runs across home plate, Banghart three; Pineno, Keller, Bill Dauch and Dan Callahan two. Ed Dreyfus led Doreen’s with three hits; Paul Burnett, Ray Malone and Tom Patterson two, with Denny Lello having a solo homerun. John Ranieri and Jerry Lenhoff had three RBI, Burnett and Dreyfus two.

Rick Condle tagged four hits for the Moose, one being a homerun, with Leroy Fishleigh, Tom Patterson, Danny O’Sullivan, Tony Brock and Jerry Kratz having three. Dan Cody had five RBI; Condle, O’Sullivan and Brock four, Jack Stevenson two. John Ranieri, Paul Burnett, Dick DeAnna, and Ernie Famiglietti had three hits for Doreen’s with Ranieri driving in four runs and Burnett three.

Doreen’s, 17; Moose Lodge, 16

Doreen’s earned their second win of the season behind the hitting of Denny Lello, Jerry Lenhoff, and Ray Malone each with three hits and two hits from Paul Burnett, Butch Monson, John Ranieri, Ed Dreyfus and Mick Keller. Lello Burnett and Monson each pounded a homerun with Lello also having a triple. Lello racked up six RBI, Burnett three and Ranieri two. Joe Callahan zinged out four hits for the Moose, Bill Dauch and Charles Pineno had three; Jerry Kratz, Gary Badger, Tony Brock and Dan O’Sullivan two. Pineno who slammed a homerun had four RBIs, O’Sullivan and Badger two

ISLAND DIVISION

Brewery, 19; DaVinci’s, 15

Frank Tedesco bat continued to be sizzling hot with four hits for the Brewery; Mike Schwab and John Haskins had three hits apiece with both clouting a homerun. Tedesco and George Grygorcewicz each drove in four runs , Schwab three. Craig Cunningham nailed four hits for DaVinci’s, one being a triple. Jim Dorey, Chuck Reich, Ralph Sieja and Tom Pugh had two RBIs in the loss.

Nacho Mama’s, 14; Sand Bar, 8

Steve Hummel went four for four while Gary Revall and Jack Martin contributed three hits apiece as Nacho’s knocked off Sand Bar. Hummel and Dave Manzello cracked a homerun while Tom Polston had a triple. Hummel had four RBI, Polston and Jim Stewart three. Jim George and Jeff Kaczka had three hits for Sand Bar with Kaczka and Mike Endelman driving in two runs.

Speakeasy, 17; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 2

Speakeasy cashed out the Bank early in this mercy ending game after seven innings. Ray Kane pumped out four hits, Mike Shone and Dan Marinelli had three with Dave Johnson clocking a homerun. Andrea Paquette chased in four runs Marinelli three, Johnson and Tom Angelo two. Speakeasy pitcher Bruce Chambers limited the Bank to seven hits with Dean Stone having three of them

Nacho Mama’s, 13; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 12

Nacho Mama’s scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth in a saw battle with the Bank. Steve Hummel, Jim Stewart, Dave Manzello, Jack Martin, and Rob Mann had three hits for Nacho’s. Stewart drove in four runs and Manzello three. Rich Krumholz ripped four hits for the Bank; Bill Thompson, Ed Kingsbury, and Herman Griffith had three. Griffith had three RBIs, Kingsbury and Joe Rocco two.

Sand Bar, 29; DaVinci’s, 15

The raging bats of Sand Bar continued to sizzle with a thirty shellacking of DaVinci’s. Lou Marinaccio, Wayne Bombaci, and Mike Garofalo stoked four hits; Tom Vander Aarde, Jeff Kaczka, and Jim Vitas had three. Garofalo fired up two homeruns and triple with Kaczka also whacking a homerun. Marinaccio, Kaczka, and Don O’Connell chased in four runs, Bombaci three; Garofalo, Tom Whitlock and Mike Endelman two. Craig Cunningham smacked four hits for DaVinci’s with Phil Holmes having three. Tom Tankersley nailed a triple giving him three RBI, with Cunningham, Holmes and Jacullo having two.

Speakeasy, 17; Brewery, 15

Andre Paquette drilled five hits for Speakeasy while Mike Shone, Tom Buettner, and Bruce Chambers had three. Buettner continued his pounding of the ball with a homerun, triple and double giving him and teammates Shone, Paquette, Chambers, Doug Johnson and Bob Grant two RBI in the game. The Brewery had Tom Gazzillo, Frank Tedesco, Jim Ramage and Jim Wright with three hits. Ramage and Jim Williams launched a homerun and Tedesco a triple. Tedesco chased in four runs; Williams, Wright and Paul Shelton two runs.

DaVinci’s, 17; Speakeasy, 11

In an overall team effort DaVinci’s knocked off the first place Speakeasy. Jim Gilligan punched out a three run homerun for his three RBI and Phil Holmes the winning pitcher also drove in three runs; Jim Dorey, Tom Pugh, Tom Tankersley, and Gary LaMotte had two RBI. Dan Marinelli nailed the ball for four hits with one being a triple giving him four RBIs in the game for Speakeasy. Ray Kane had three hits and two RBI in the loss.

Nacho Mama’s, 23; Brewery, 22

Nacho’s scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth to come back from a 19-9 deficit and the win. Tom Polston scorched four hits, Steve Hummel, Jim Stewart and Jack O’Brien had three. Polston, Stewart and Gary Revall had a triple, with Stewart also clouting a homerun. Stewart raked in seven RBIs, Revall and Polston three; Hummel, O’Brien and Rob Mann two. Jim Williams blistered the ball for five hits for the Brewery, George Grygorcewicz and Jeff Hultgren had four; Tom Gazzillo, Paul Shelton, Perry Baptiste, Jim Ramage, John Rysak, and Murph Knapke three, with Frank Tedesco whacking a triple. Hultgren had four RBI, Rysak three; Ramage, Baptiste, Knapke, Mike Schwab and John Haskins two.

ISLAND DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Sand Bar / 11 / 4

Speakeasy / 11 / 5

Nacho Mama's / 10 / 6

Mutual of Omaha Bank / 7 / 8

Brewery / 4 / 12

DaVinci’s / 4 / 12

MARCO DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Salty Dog / 12 / 4

Crazy Flamingo’s / 10 / 6

Stonewalls / 9 / 7

Mango’s / 9 / 7

CJ’s on the Bay / 5 / 11

Joey’s Pizza / 3 / 13

GULF COAST DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

American Legion / 7 / 2

Moose Lodge / 6 / 5

Doreen’s / 2 / 8