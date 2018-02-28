Mutual of Omaha Bank’s Ed Kingsbury strolls into first case after lining a single against the Brewery. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagl)

Entering the last few games of the regular season the Island Division and Marco Division both have three teams that have a chance of winning the divisional championship.

In the Island Division Speakeasy has a half game lead over Sand Bar and a two game lead over Nacho Mama's.

In the Marco Division 2Shea's Salty Dog has a two game lead over Crazy Flamingo's and Mango's.

The American Legion Post has comfortable four game advantage over the Moose Lodge in the Gulf Coast Division.

MARCO DIVISION

Stonewalls, 10 ; CJ’s on the Bay, 9

Stonewalls scored five run in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win. Doug Stang, Dick Carson, Jerry Cnudde, John Wood, and Roger Fleming contributed two hits each for Stonewalls, with Carson driving in three runs. Doug Kemp, Bill DiNeno, and Randy Wesolowski stroked three hits for CJ’s; Ed Kopecky, Paul Womack, and Chet Dal Bianco had two. Dave Schott hammered a homerun for and Kemp two triples in the loss. DiNeno and Larry Anspach had two RBIs.

Mango’s, 16; Joey’s Pizza, 8

Ed Caster zipped three hits for Mango’s while Jim Battye, Warren Uhl, and Geoff Dougherty had two. Uhl chased four runs across home plate, Battye three, Caster and Dougherty two. Joe Barry, Paul Vorwick and Jim Baumann had two hits for Joey’s with Vorwick driving in two runs.

Salty Dog, 13; Crazy Flamingo’s, 7

The game had the first place Salty Dog going against second place Flamingo’s with the Dogs coming out on top. Tom Loiacono nailed three hits for the Dogs teammates Larry Wildes, Gary Grefer and Ray Zielinski had two, with Joe Cervelli smacking a triple. Loiacono had two RBI. Flamingo’s were limited to nine hits by the Salty Dog pitcher Angelo Polizzi with only Joe Furst managing to have two hits while Butch Coursen had two RBI.

Crazy Flamingo’s, 19; Joey’s Pizza, 1

Crazy Flamingo flattened the Dough Boys in a mercy game that ended after five innings. Butch Coursen lashed four hits for Flamingo’s Tom Purtell and Marks Waks had three; Mario Lucca, Joe Furst, Robert Stried, Don Rooksberry, and Frank Dooley had two. Waks and Stried belted a homerun and Coursen a triple. Stried cased in five runs, Waks three; Purtell, Coursen, Furst and John Hollerbach two. John Sherwin and Gary Schneider had two hits for Joey’s.

Salty Dog, 12; Stonewalls, 7

The Dogs bats kept barking with Larry Wildes and Joe Cervelli tagging the ball for three hits; Tom Loiacono, Jeff Bentley, Bob Traver, George Lancaster, Gary Grefer, and Pat Comerford all had two. Bentley launched a homerun and Loiacono a triple. Wildes had three RBIs; Bentley, Traver, Grefer, and Cervelli two. Roger Fleming lined three hits for Stonewalls while Doug Stang, Dick Carson, Bob Smith, Bill Kayhart, and Gary Swink having two; with Kayhart smacking a triple. Carson and Swink each drove in two runs.

Mango’s, 9; CJ’s on the Bay, 7

Bill Miller, Tom Parker, Jim Battye, and Jim Yount had two hits apiece in Mango’s comeback win. Brian Maguire provided the big blow with a bases loaded triple; John Robichaud also contributed three RBI, while Battye had two. Chet Dal Bianco nailed a solo homerun for CJ’s with Bill DiNeno, Don Schwartz, and Ed Kopecky having two hits in the loss. Kopecky and Randy Wesolowski drove in two run each.

Mango’s, 14; Salty Dog, 9

Mango’s Tom Parker and Warren Uhl lined three hits apiece while teammates Bill Miller, Ed Caster, Jim Battye, Brian Maguire and Bob Herrman had two with Jim Yount having a triple. Parker chased in four runs, Battye three, Uhl and Herrman two. The Salty Dog had Tom Loiacono, Bob Traver, Gary Grefer and Pat Romzek with two hits; one of Romzek’s was a homerun giving him two RBIs in the game.

CJ’s on the Bay, 22; Joey’s Pizza, 17

Winning pitcher Larry Anspach punched out four hits for CJ’s, with Dave Schott, Don Schwartz, Paul Womack, Chet Dal Bianco, Ed Kopecky, Ray Niemeyer, and Mike Arnold having three; Doug Kemp, Don Schwartz, Paul Womack, Chet Dal Bianco had two. Schott blasted a three homerun, while Kopecky smacked two triples. Schott tallied five RBI, Anspach three; Kopecky, Womack, Bill DiNeno and Fred Kramer two. Joe Barry, Jim Baumann, and Denny Davis poked three hits for the Pizza Boys; Paul Vorwick, Steve Clark, John Sherwin, Jim Green, Bill Kaschube, and Gary Schneider had two. Baumann and Davis picked up three RBI; Vorwick who tripled had two RBIs along with Clark and Jim O’Meara.

Crazy Flamingo’s, 24; Stonewalls, 9

The Crazy Bird dumped a mercy attacked on Stonewalls ending the game after six innings. Tom Purtell unloaded four hits, Robert Stried three hits including dropping two homerun bombs, while Mario Lucca, Mark Waks, Bob Levasseur and Joe Furst had two hits, with Levasseur having a homerun. Stried accumulated nine RBI in the game, Waks and Bob Levasseur three, Purtell and Butch Coursen two. John Wood belted a homerun and had three RBI for Stonewalls with Fred Pendergrass having two RBIs.

GULF COAST DIVISION

American Legion, 15; Moose Lodge, 5

The American Legion sandwich six walks around two hits each from Alan Schneider, Bill Dauch, Gary Graycarek, and John Gill with Dave Banghart having a solo homerun. Rick Condle and Ron Burger had two RBI in the win. Jerry Kratz and Tony Brock slapped the ball for three hits, Dan Cody and Joe Callahan had two while Gary Badger banged a two-run homerun for the Moose Lodge.

Doreen’s, 21; Moose Lodge, 6

Doreen’s pounded the Moose into a mercy game loss behind the hitting of Paul Burnett and Butch Monson each with three hits. Dick DeAnna John Ranieri, Jerry Lenhoff, Ed Dreyfus, Bill Diamond, Ray Malone, and Ernie Famiglietti had two hits in the win. Burnett and Denny Lello launched a homerun and Monson a triple. Burnett recorded five RBI, Lello and Lenhoff three; DeAnna, Monson, Dreyfus, and Diamond two. Dan O’Sullivan stroked three hits for the Moose with Tom Patterson and Dan Cody having two.

Salty Dog manager Tom Loiacono launches a triple for his team versus Stonewalls. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagl)

ISLAND DIVISION

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 22; Brewery, 19

Jon Wiseman and Rich Krumholz stroked four hits each for the Bank while Herman Griffith, Joe Rocco, Bill Thompson and Rick DiStasio had three hits. Rocco and Thompson blasted a homerun and Joe Toti a triple. Thompson had six RBI, Griffith four, Wiseman and Rocco three, DiStasio and Toti two. The Brewery had John Haskins, Jeff Hultgren and Tom Gazzillo with three hits; Haskins and Mike Schwab had two RBIs in the loss.

Nacho Mama’s, 15; DaVinci’s, 1

Steve Hummel’s torrid hitting continued with another four hit game for Nacho’s while Gary Revall and Pete Oellrich had three, with Oellrich smacking a triple. Tom Polston had four RBI, Jim Stewart, three, Oellrich and Dave Manzello two. DaVinci’s was limited too nine hits by Nacho’ pitcher Phil Holmes, with Chris Flynn having three of them. Jim Williams whacked a triple in the loss.

Speakeasy, 8; Sand Bar, 5

It was one of the best played games of the season with Speakeasy taking over first place with the win from Sand Bar. Dave Johnson and winning pitcher Bruce Chambers had three hits for Speakeasy. Johnson cracked a triple and Tom Buettner pelted a two run homerun giving them both two RBI in the game. Jeff Kaczka fired off four hits for Sand Bar with Jim George having three hits; both cracked a triple with Kaczka picking up two RBI. Dan Dumbauld had a solo homerun in the loss.

Speakeasy, 16; Nacho Mama’s, 15

Both teams exchange blows through nine innings and the game was tied 15-15, when John Remhoff came through in the clutch driving in the winning run for Speakeasy in the bottom of the tenth. Tom Buettner and Andre Paquette slashed four hits for Speakeasy with Remhoff and Mike Shone having three. Bob Williams had four RBI, Ray Kane three; Buettner, Remhoff, and winning pitcher Bruce Chambers two. Nacho’s hitting machine Steve Hummel and Dave Manzello ripped four hits, Tom Polston three with Jim Stewart banging a triple. Poston was responsible for plating four runs, Stewart three; Manzello, Pete Oellrich and Bob Mann two.

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 11; DaVinci’s, 9

Joe Rocco was the catalyst for the Bank drilling four hits which included a two run homerun giving him four RBI in the game. Teammates Jim Gilligan had three hits with Rich Krumholz smacking a two run homerun and Bill Thompson having two RBI. DaVinci’s Chris Flynn nailed four hits while Ralph Sieja and Mike Endelman had three. Phil Holmes had three RBI and Tom Pugh two in the loss.

ISLAND DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Speakeasy / 13 / 5

Sand Bar / 12 / 5

Nacho Mama's / 11 / 7

Mutual of Omaha Bank / 9 / 8

Brewery / 4 / 14

DaVinci’s / 4 / 14

MARCO DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Salty Dog / 14 / 5

Crazy Flamingo’s / 12 / 7

Mango’s / 12 / 7

Stonewalls / 10 / 9

CJ’s on the Bay / 6 / 13

Joey’s Pizza / 3 / 16

GULF COAST DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

American Legion / 8 / 2

Moose Lodge / 6 / 7

Doreen’s / 3 / 8