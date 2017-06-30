Large fishing boat going out for a sunset cruise in Destin, Florida (Photo: fallbrook, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BACKWATER

Thunderstorms slack off post weekend; heat and backwater skeeters continue. Winds gusty period late week. Tides mid moon phase and moderate. Water temps inch up to high 80s. Snook stay super active in heat. Good action Rookery Bay’s Henderson Creek flats, Johnson Bay creeks on first light incoming tide crest, with free-lined pilchards post shower. Scattered redfish early Marco River “muddies” (#R24) working high water edges; free-lined shrimp tight to shallows. Mangrove snapper at early summer best size Hurricane Pass, Addison Bay hour either side of slack water with shrimp loaded 1/2 oz. jig head tight to downed structure.

NEARSHORE

Getting fair action Walton Reef, Five Mile, John Dee wreck on bottom action lane, mangrove snapper to 11-12” working tipped weighted jigs to bottom under chum. Keep cut bait on wire to bottom under chum for frequent action blacktip, spinner sharks, both tides.

OFFSHORE

Cleanest, non-tannic stained water here. Mid reefs, wrecks experience fair to good action on yellowtail snapper on wrecks showing bait schools working small pieces of chum free-lined into serious slick setting delayed strike in run off. Yellowtail going 16-18” with great fight and run off. Best on the table.