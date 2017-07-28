Large fishing boat going out for a sunset cruise in Destin, Florida (Photo: fallbrook, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BACKWATER

Forecasts show storm pattern easing. Water slow to clear tannic stain; worse on ebb tide. Winds mild all period; single digit from southwest. Tides favorable both ways. Water temp climbs to 88-89. Action on snook stays hot; driven by sustained warm water. Incoming best with pilchards, small thread herring Caxambas channel bars, islands; Rookery Bay’s Henderson Creek flats, current points before mid-morning. Overall mainstay target is mangrove snapper. Most all shoreline edges with downed structure early morning, early tide strength with fresh shrimp along current points. Few redfish reported late evening incoming on whole shrimp worked tight to mangrove overhang shaded shallows. Mangrove snapper in mix also.

NEARSHORE

Multiple reports surface action mackerel, blues, jacks circa Walton Reef early on first of ebb with tipped small jigs worked just under chum. Bottom action same venue on blacktip, spinner sharks deep taking fresh cut bait again, under chum.

OFFSHORE

Cleaner water, favorable sea conditions all week. King mackerel hot target mid-range wrecks showing bait schools with small live blue runner on wire under strong chum effort; 8-12 mile reefs southwest for lane, mangrove snapper to 15” on shrimp worked just off the bottom under block chum slick.