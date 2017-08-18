Large fishing boat going out for a sunset cruise in Destin, Florida (Photo: fallbrook, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BACKWATER

Forecasts indicate change; bit cooler a.m. less storm conditions; more gusty wind late week. Tides to new moon early week. Moderate a.m. incoming; racing p.m. ebb. Real feel temps down; water temp holds at 86, 88. Cleaner normal salinity water could recharge Passes with pelagics. Try Capri, Caxambas early a.m. with tipped jig on drift. Snook remain active Pass edges shallow current points with pilchards. Snapper now at season max / shoreline edges with downed brush working fresh shrimp tight to surface bait dimples. Best hour either side of slack tide.

NEARSHORE

Favorable sea conditions all week. Enroute deep try Capri Pass barges for possible pelagic action. Anchor on bait masses, work top water tipped jig over chum. Try first, second reef structure for bottom action lane, mangrove snapper working weighted jigs just off bottom under chum effort.

OFFSHORE

Good opportunity for long run. Enroute check inshore wrecks, barges for bull redfish action as their activity picks up late summer. Live pinfish just off bottom showing bait. Deep, look for continuing kingfish action on major wrecks with live blue runner on wire leader under float 10-15’ in chum. Red grouper deep 65’ hard bottom on drift with live pinfish tight to outcroppings on drift.