Large fishing boat going out for a sunset cruise in Destin, Florida (Photo: fallbrook, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BACKWATER

Irma aftermath remains area focus well into second week. Scant resources, activity directed toward fishing. But conditions show favorable trend. T-storm pattern wanes; wind pattern consistent with moderate gusts east/northeast late week. Tides to full moon are moderate with stronger p.m. incoming. Water temp creeping back up 83-85. Cleaner water, favorable water temps will keep snook on the hunt; a.m. outgoing to draining creek bottoms with live pinfish Johnson, Rookery Bays; p.m. flood to shallow current point edges with live bait ; Henderson Creek, Upper Addison. October redfish target month. Bull males outside edges Sea Oat, Little Marco on pinfish et al. Inside action outgoing ICW creeks, Rookery Bay’s Henderson Creek working free-lined live bait tight to overhung shallow edges. Incoming Johnson Bay, Marco River R#24 Muddies with same baits.

NEARSHORE

Favorable sea conditions, better water clarity here. First, second reefs afternoon, early evening for bottom action on snapper, trout, grouper, with cut bait under chum tight to structure. Mega bait to Baotou on wire for blacktip sharks.

OFFSHORE

Storm fish kill clears here. Good sea conditions. Deep wrecks have returning bait schools; drawing kings primarily. On live runner on wire leader under chum. Red grouper will be moving east slowly. Work live pinfish to hard bottom on tidal drift.