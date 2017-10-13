Large fishing boat going out for a sunset cruise in Destin, Florida (Photo: fallbrook, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BACKWATER

Waterside conditions nearing normal post Irma; inland conditions still rough. Air temperature retreat fostering better fishing situation, action. Light winds till late week keep water clean. Tides fading to new moon are moderate; best early a.m. incoming. Water temps borderline 80 and falling. Snook, redfish action for doubleheader. Snook early edges Capri, Caxambas, Romano cuts on current edges with live pilchards, pinfish, threads. Late tide to cuts Rookery Bay, Johnson Bay. Redfish post spawn super active. Late AM incoming to far reach shallow edges Marco River Muddies (#R24), Upper Adddison, Tarpon Bay working free-lined shrimp to shallows. Bottom action; black drum showing on sheepshead lairs ; Mangrove snapper show good action most shoreline edges hour either side of slack on tad of shrimp.

NEARSHORE

Sea conditions settle in light early week winds. Action pelagics in heavy bait schools Capri Pass wrecks, barges. Top water jigs tipped over serious chum, tangent wreck structure. South to Naftal Reef structure for seatrout; a.m. incoming with tipped jigs, touts worked 4-6’ off bottom on tidal drift.

OFFSHORE

Good conditions till mid-week here. Bait abundance some mid-range wrecks holding pelagic action. Good chance kings on live runner on wire on float under chum. Both red and gag grouper action sliding east. Start 60’ hard bottom drift with live pinfish, cut ladyfish.