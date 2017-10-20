Large fishing boat going out for a sunset cruise in Destin, Florida (Photo: fallbrook, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BACKWATER

Stabilized wind, storm conditions moving activity back close to normal. But late season air temps holding water temps to unusual high at 83-85 delaying species change. Tides favorable even off new moon. Winds forecast to be a non-event this week with mostly east and northeast flow. Redfish action spotty yet with few showing Rookery Bay and along edges of ICW north of #G33. On shrimp free-lined with top of tide best. Spec trout beginning to show Calhoun Channel west side 4-6’ on drift with shrimp under popper. Late summer action on mangrove snapper Hurricane Pass with best on tad of shrimp hour either side of slack water.

NEARSHORE

Light winds bring flat sea conditions inshore. Good chance bottom action first reefs south to Walton Reef working cut shrimp under chum; either tide. Look for lane, mangrove snapper action plus smaller red, gag grouper and occasional Goliath (on major tackle). Live bait under chum might draw blacktip shark action. Same venue.

OFFSHORE

Best bet deep now is the beginning activity on red grouper. Need to make the flat run to 60-65’ and start a drift with live pinfish, cut ladyfish tight to hard bottom with bait touching the outcroppings. Chance for either reds or gags in the mix.