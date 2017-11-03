Large fishing boat going out for a sunset cruise in Destin, Florida (Photo: fallbrook, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BACKWATER

Reset to standard time. Conditions fairly stable with few days late week with some gusty wind; but little rain. Tides coming off a weekend full moon with morning incoming stronger. Water temperatures now in high 60s. Water clarity holding fair to good. Seeing start of action on sheepshead. No lunkers but 12-13” keepers showing with shrimp, cut crab on soft lift technique. Snook staying active in water warmth. Johnson Bay creeks, Rookery Bay flats best venues a.m. incoming with pilchards. Redfish bite steady ICW creek edges late a.m. incoming with free-lined shrimp tight to shallow edges.

NEARSHORE

Late week p.m. conditions bouncy. Reports of some pelagics early incoming on Capri barges working tipped jigs over chum. Fair action early season sheepshead Walton Reef, Five Mile on incoming with shrimp, cut crabs worked tight to bottom on soft lift technique. Few red grouper on reefs off hotels with live pinfish.

OFFSHORE

Good sea conditions through Monday. Red grouper action inching east as things cool down. Live pinfish tight to hard bottom structure on drift in 60-65.’ Some gags now in mix. Gag keeper size 24.” Wrecks for snapper action working tipped weighted jigs under chum. Few kingfish still active same venue with live runner on wire under chum.