Large fishing boat going out for a sunset cruise in Destin, Florida (Photo: fallbrook, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BACKWATER

Thanksgiving week comes replete with chill down. Morning temps to 50s post weekend. Water temps to low 60s late week. Tides off new moon; stronger a.m. incoming; moderate afternoon ebb. Winds moderate with gusts late afternoons. Look for prime activity sheepshead, drum on deep-structure spots, river and ICW working shrimp, cut crabs. Slot snook action fades but juveniles stay active. Redfish; good chance Rookery, Johnson Bay creek shallows early incoming with free-lined whole shrimp, threadfin. Capri Pass early incoming on drift with tipped jigs deep for spec trout.

NEARSHORE

Conditions passable with all winds east. Chill down kicks in action sheepshead, whiting, trout first, second reef structure working shrimp, cut crabs on soft vertical lift. Possible top water action on pelagics with tipped flashy jigs worked over chum. Southeast corner Five Mile Reef for lane snapper with weighted tipped jigs worked under chum. Chance, same venue for gag grouper with cut bait to structure on major gear.

OFFSHORE

Cool down will chase lingering pelagics south. Best action on red grouper moving slowly east. Try hard bottom 55-60’ due west Capri Pass with live pinfish, cut ladyfish on drift worked tight to bottom outcroppings. Chance gags in mix holding 10’ higher in water column, same bait.