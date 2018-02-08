Sunset fishing in the Everglades. (Photo: G. Gardner, National Park Service/Special to Coastal Life)

BACKWATER

Warm stable weather conditions damage expected mid-winter sheepshead action. Water temperatures creep to 70-72-plus midday. Winds stay mild from dominant southeast direction. Tides weak both ways whole week. Expected big sheepshead action sparse. Swarms small fish feeding heavily everywhere. Positive: black drum population showing along waterways ICW to Marker R#58; Keewaydin Irma downed trees; Johnson Bay deeper cuts. All on shrimp, cut crab on one-quarter oz. jig head to bottom. Spec trout on late a.m. incoming Rookery Bay past entrance R#22 with shrimp worked under popper at anchor into moderate current.

NEARSHORE

Will be a flat-water week with light winds, no fronts. Some evidence Sheepshead take refuge, cooler deeper water first reef, Walton Reef and Five Mile. Taking crabs, tad shrimp with this week’s weaker tides favorable. Lane snapper active on structure on shrimp under chum worked just off the bottom.

OFFSHORE

Another flat week deep. Long range trips (30-35 miles) paying off in better keep to catch ratios on red grouper. Need hard bottom and work live pinfish, cut ladyfish right into outcroppings on slow drift or anchored up. Deep wrecks also beginning to show north pelagic migration action on structure holding bait. Reports on both kings and cobia starting to show. Kings on live runners under chum. Cobia on surface with cast live bait.

