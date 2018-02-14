The Brewery’s John Haskins charges out of the batters’ box after cracking one of his three hits against Mutual of Omaha Bank. (Photo: Miek Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

Tom Buettner, Speakeasy’s shortstop, showed off his raw power by hammering two grand slam homeruns as part of his five-hit day, which also included two doubles, at the plate giving him 11 RBIs in a game.

The game ended up a mercy game called due to a 15 run differential and kept Speakeasy one game behind the Island Division’s first place team Sand Bar, which also won another game due to mercy rule.

In the Marco Division, Salty Dog holds on to a one game advantage for first place over Crazy Flamingo, who is currently on a five game winning streak.

In the Gulf Coast Division, the American Legion Post maintained their one game lead over the Moose Lodge.

MARCO DIVISION

Crazy Flamingo’s, 18; Salty Dog, 15

The birds flew off to a 15-3 lead and were able to hold off the Dogs for the win. John Hollerbach and Joe Furst lined three hits, Tom Purtell, Mark Waks, Butch Coursen, Robert Stried, Mike Galatis and Frank Dooley had two hits. Coursen launched two homeruns, Purtell and Waks one. Waks and Coursen had three RBIs; Purtell, Hollerbach, Galatis, Dooley and Rich Larkin two. Geoff Bentley and Pat Romzek had three hits for the Salty Dog, with George Lancaster, Pat Comerford, Jan Grossman, and Ralph Leiterding having two. Lancaster walloped a homerun and Romzek a triple, Lancaster and Bob Traver had three RBI, Bentley, Comerford and Grossman two.

Stonewalls, 20; CJ’s on the Bay, 15

John DeRosa stroked four of Stonewall 27 hits; Randy Morrison, Doug Stang, Jerry Cnudde and Roger Fleming three, while Pat Shannon, Dick Carson, Bob Smith and Bill Kayhart had two. Morrison uncorked a homerun giving him and DeRosa five RBI in the game and Stang three. CJ’s had Don Schwartz, Randy Wesolowski and Paul Womack with three hits; Doug Kemp. Bill DeNino. Larry Anspach, Chet Dal Bianco, Mike Arnold, and Pat Comerford had two. Wesolowski chased in five runs, Arnold who homered in the game had two RBIs as did Schwartz, Dal Bianco and Fred Kramer.

Mango’s, 17; Joey’s Pizza, 8

Mango’s Warren Uhl stung the ball for four hits, John Robichaud three which included smacking a homerun and a triple, and two hits apiece by Tom Grucci, Bob Hermann, Brian Maguire and Jim White. Robichaud had four RBI, White and Jim Battye two. Steve Clark had three hits to lead Joey’s, Joe Barry and Jim O’Meara had two hits. Clark and Paul Vorwick hammered a homerun with both having two RBIs in the loss.

Mango’s, 12; CJ’s on the Bay, 5

Winning pitcher Jim Battye and Bill Kayhart sprayed three hits each while Bill Miller, Ed Caster, Warren Uhl, Bob Herrman, and Brian Maguire had two for Mango’s. Battye and Caster each drove in three runs with Miller driving in two. CJ’s Bill DiNeno, who hit a triple, Dave Schott, Larry Anspach, Randy Wesolowski, and Fred Kramer had two hits with Kramer having two RBIs.

Crazy Flamingo’s, 9; Joey’s Pizza, 8

Flamingo’s opened and early 8-0 lead and the had to hold off the Pizza Boys as they rallied four runs in the last inning coming up a run short of tying the game.

Tom Purtell, Mike Galatis, Mario Lucca, Mark Waks, Butch Coursen, Don Rooksberry and Robert Stried all had two hits with Purtell hoisting a homerun and Coursen a triple for Flamingo’s. Joho Hollerbach drove home three runs and Coursen two. Denny Davis and AL Cenicola poked three hits for Joey’s; Joe Barry, Nick Brooks, Jim Green two. Brooks and Cenicola had two RBIs in the game.

Salty Dog, 19; Stonewalls, 14

The two teams were at it again fighting for sole possession of first place in the division. The Dogs used the long ball to facilitate their win with Bob Traver and Gary Grefer clouting a three homerun, George Lancaster a two-run homerun. Tom Loiacono and Joe Cervelli each whacked a bases loaded triples. Traver had four hits in the game, Lancaster and Ralph Leiterding three; Loiacono, Grefer, Ray Zielinski and Angel Polizzi two. Traver racked up six RBIs; Loiacono, Lancaster, and Cervelli three, Polizzi two. Jerry Cnudde slashed four hits for Stonewalls; Pat Shannon, Dave Coward, and Bob Smith three and Randy Morrison two, with Shannon smacking a homerun. Cnudde had three RBI, Smith and Fred Pendergrass two.

There is a stop in the action after Doug Stang of Stonewalls advances too second base in win against CJ’s on the Bay. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

CJ’s on the Bay, 14; Joey’s Pizza, 7

Dave Schott drilled four hits for CJ’s, Bill DiNeno had three; Randy Wesolowski, Larry Anspach, Ray Niemeyer, Fred Kramer and Robert Stried two. DiNeno launched a homerun while Schott, Anspach and Niemeyer had a triple. Schott chased in four runs, DiNeno three, Anspach and Niemeyer two. Joey’s had Paul Vorwick, Nick Brooks, Denny Davis and Frank Flint line three hits apiece, John Sherwin and Bill Kaschube two. Davis and Jim Baumann had two RBIs.

Salty Dog, 22; Mango’s, 14

The Salty Dog had George Lancaster and Pat Comerford pop four hits, Bob Traver, Pat Romzek and Joe Cervelli three, with Geoff Bentley having two. Jan Grossman whacked a three-run homerun. Comerford accumulated five RBI in the game, Cervelli four, Romzek three, Lancaster and Gary Grefer two. Mango’s had Jim Yount, Warren Uhl, Bob Herrman, and Jeff Dougherty with two hits. Hermann, Ed Caster and John Robichaud had two RBIs.

Crazy Flamingo’s, 17; Stonewalls, 14

Mario Lucca, Robert Stried, Bob Levasseur and Butch Coursen rapped out three hits for Flamingo’s while Tom Purtell, Mark Waks and Joe Furst had two. Waks and Stried each clubbed a homerun giving Stried four RBI, Waks and Lucca three and Levasseur two. Dick Carson had a big day for Stonewalls hammering the ball for four hits, two were homeruns. Teammates Pat Shannon, John DeRosa, Jerry Cnudde and Bob Smith had two hits. Carson and Smith had three RBI, Shannon and Fred Pendergrass two.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Doreen’s, 16; American Legion, 6

Doreen’s won their first game of the season behind the bats of Paul Burnett and Dick DeAnna with four hits; Bill Moors, John Ranieri, and Ernie Famigletti with three, while Butch Monson and Jerry Lenhoff had two. Famigletti whacked a homerun with Burnett, Moors, and DeAnna each having a triple. Famigletti and Denny Lello had three RBI and Moors two. The American Legion had Dave Banghart, Al Bozzo, Bill Dauch and Ron Burger with three hits; Al Schneider, John Gill and Steve Slaggie with two. Schneider and Charlie Pineno fired off a homerun with Schneider having two RBIs in the loss.

Moose Lodge, 26; Doreen’s, 15

Rick Condle tagged four hits for the Moose, one being a homerun, with Leroy Fishleigh, Tom Patterson, Danny O’Sullivan, Tony Brock and Jerry Kratz having three. Dan Cody had five RBI; Condle, O’Sullivan and Brock four, Jack Stevenson two. John Ranieri, Paul Burnett, Dick DeAnna, and Ernie Famiglietti had three hits for Doreen’s with Ranieri driving in four runs and Burnett three.

American Legion, 22; Moose Lodge, 15

Alan Schneider mashed the ball for five hits with Bill Dauch having four and Gregg Graycarek three for the American Legion. Charles Pineno who walloped a homerun had four RBI as did Schneider, Dauch and Mick Keller had three, Dave Banghart and Al Bozzo two. Tom Patterson, Dan Cody, Tony Brock and Jerry Kratz had three hits for the Moose with Kratz tagging a homerun and Joe Callahan a triple. Cody and Kratz chased in five runs Jack Stevenson two.

ISLAND DIVISION

Sand Bar, 10; Speakeasy, 9

It took extra innings to determine the winner with Sand Bar scoring the winning run on errant throw in the top of the ninth inning. Wayne Bombaci ripped fours hits for Sand Bar, while Jim George and Jim Vitas had three with Jeff Kaczka cracking triple. Bombaci had three RBI. Dave Johnson spanked the ball for five hits and Tom Buettner four for Speakeasy, Mike Shone crushed a triple. Dan Marinelli and Ray Kane chased in three runs and Buettner two.

Brewery, 18; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 12

Frank Tedesco and John Rysak drilled four hits to pace the Brewery; teammates Tom Gazzillo, George Grygorcewicz, and John Haskins had three while Bill Wright clobbered two homeruns. Tedesco and Haskins were responsible for four RBI each, Rysak who had a triple as part of his resume for the day had three RBI as did Bill Wright. The Bank’s Rich Krumholz sprayed four hits with Bill Thompson, Tom Bishard and John Toti having three. Krumholz, Thompson and Jon Wiseman each thumped a triple, with Thompson and Ed Kingsbury having three RBIs and Bill Shurina two.

Nacho Mama’s, 22; DaVinci’s, 6

Nacho’s pounded DaVinci’s in a mercy game with the meat of the Nacho’s batting order doing the damage. Gary Revall, Tom Polston, Jim Stewart and Dave Manzello all had three hits with Polston, Manzello and Jack Martin having three RBI. Steve Hummel had a solo homerun and Stewart at triple. Chris Flynn had three hits for DaVinci’s with Craig Cunningham picking up two RBIs.

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 12; DaVinci’s, 8

Bill Thompson lined four hits for the Bank with Joe Rocco, Dean Stone and Tom Bishard having three. Rocco who hammered a three homerun joined Rick DiStasio with three RBI in the game; Ed Kingsbury and John Toti had two. Chris Flynn, Craig Cunningham, Phil Holmes and Gary LaMotte had three hits each for DaVinci’s with Flynn picking up three RBIs and Jim Dorey two.

Speakeasy, 26; Nacho Mama’s, 10

Two grand slam homeruns, five hits and 11 RBIs is what Tom Buettner accomplished in Speakeasy’s mercy ending game against Nacho’s. Even though Buettner drove in enough to win the game single handed, Mike Shone and Tom Angelo also torn the cover off the ball for five hits, Andre Paquette had four; Dan Marinelli, Bob Williams and winning pitcher Bruce Chambers three. Angelo chalked up four RBI, Paquette, three, Shone and Bob Williams two. Nacho’s Steve Hummel pummeled the ball for a homerun giving him three RBI, Gary Revall and Jack Martin both hit a triple giving them two RBI.

Sand Bar, 29; Brewery, 14

Sand continued to rock their opponents, this time with a barrage of 37 hits which included five homeruns. Lou Marinaccio who has been swinging a hot bat all season slashed five hits two being homeruns with Wayne Bombaci having four hits for Sand Bar. Teammates Jim George, Tom Vander Aarde, Jeff Kaczka, Mike Garofalo, Jim Vitas, Dan Dumbauld and Charlie Lamb had three hits; Vitas, Dumbauld and Lamb each cracked a homerun with Vitas also having a triple. Marinaccio and Lamb racked up five RBI; Bombaci, Garofalo, Vitas and Tom Whitlock had three, Dumbauld and Mike Endelman two. The Brewery had Fred Tedesco stroking four hits with Paul Shelton having three. John Haskins chased in three runs; Shelton, George Grygorcewicz, and Mike Schwab two in the loss.

ISLAND DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Sand Bar / 10 / 3

Speakeasy / 9 / 4

Nacho Mama's / 7 / 6

Mutual of Omaha Bank / 7 / 6

DaVinci’s / 3 / 10

Brewery / 3 / 10

MARCO DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Salty Dog / 10 / 4

Crazy Flamingo’s / 9 / 5

Stonewalls / 8 / 6

Mango’s / 7 / 7

CJ’s on the Bay / 5 / 9

Joey’s Pizza / 3 / 11

GULF COAST DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

American Legion / 6 / 2

Moose Lodge / 6 / 4

Doreen’s / 1 / 7