BACKWATER

Warmth to continue. Air temps 68 to 80. Water temps moving towards 80. Unparalleled in mid-February. Week of no storms, fronts, rain. Some gusty wind late p.m.’s. Very weak tides both ways until late week. Winter fishing action about finished. Few sheepshead spawners scattered on structure spots. Cleaner p.m. incoming water for pompano action in Hurricane, Capri Passes. On tipped small jigs on drift. Warmth starts mangrove snapper action. Addison Bay spots, both tides, with cut shrimp worked to mangrove edges.

NEARSHORE

Great conditions and clean water should start spring fishing action. Look for signs pelagic action i.e surface eruptions, bird action for on first, second reefs. Work structure spots at anchor with chum effort and either weighted jigs to bottom for snapper or top water jigs for mackerel et al.

OFFSHORE

Flat water, great stable weather won’t last forever. Long range runs reported as very productive. Need 30-plus miles due West hard bottom. Early p.m. incoming tides will be best working live pinfish, cut ladyfish tight to bottom on tidal drift for red grouper. Gag grouper will be in same area, try with same baits, light weights “freelined.” Still have stone crab pots in place. On way out, back follow trap line for surface sightings of tripletail sunning on surface. Work with tipped jig on, near surface.

