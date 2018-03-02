Warmth continues, 60-75 degree days; wind northeast, mild; p.m. gusts late week. No rain. Tides off full moon. Very low a.m., p.m.; water temp 74-78. Clean green water.
Marco Island
- Backwater: Waning action big sheepshead. First show 11-14” mangrove snapper Addison Bay cuts on shrimp. Pompano, first, last hour tides. All passes on tipped jigs.
- Nearshore: Mackerel arrive! 20-30’ first reef. On tipped jigs under chum or troll same. Mangrove, lane snapper southeast corner, five mile on weighted jigs.
- Offshore: Red grouper hard bottom 30-35mi due west. Live pinfish to bottom. Small kings mid-range wrecks/live runner on wire. Tripletail sunning on markers.
Naples
- Backwater: Snook Naples Bay docks, Gordon riprap strong a.m. in, on pilchards. Some reds west Dollar Creek with shrimp at high water. Trout north end Canon Island, incoming on drift.
- Nearshore: Mackerel, Pier to Gordon 20-30’ on tipped jigs. Snapper Keewaydin north reefs on shrimp. Pompano Gordon jetty first light on jigs.
- Offshore: Grouper 30-35mi west Gordon, hard bottom, pinfish. Yellowtail snapper mid-range wrecks, with bait on freelined chum bit.
Bonita, Estero
- Backwater: Tarpon show, early a.m. Carlos, New on pinfish. Snook (small) active channel current points. Trout circa Round Key. Black drum, Big Hickory.
- Nearshore: Mackerel 20-30’ first reefs, tipped jigs. Snook action a.m. off beaches N. Wiggins on pilchards. Lane, mangrove east edges MAY on weighted jigs.
- Offshore: Inside wrecks 20-28 miles, best lane mangrove snapper to 15”. Wrecks with bait migrating small kings on live runner on wire.
Questions: dawnpatrolmarco@cs.com.
