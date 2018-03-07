Teams Sand Bar left and DaVinci’s right all stand for the playing of our National Anthem. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

The difference between first and second place is one game in both the Island and Marco Division with divisional championships to be determined later this week.

The American Legion Post is running away with the Divisional title in the Gulf Coast Division.

MARCO DIVISION

Stonewalls, 19; Joey’s Pizza, 12

Winning pitcher Jerry Cnudde and Dick Carson lined three hits each while Bill Kayhart, Gary Swink and Dave Coward had two for Stonewalls. Doug Stang belted a three homerun in the win for his three RBI, with Carson, Cnudde, Coward, and Randy Morrison having two RBIs. Paul Vorwick had a big day at the plate for Joey’s with four hits, Nick Brooks had three; Denny Davis, Jim Green and Gary Schneider two. Vorwick whacked a homerun and Brooks a triple giving them along with John Sherwin two RBIs in the game.

Mango’s, 15; Crazy Flamingo’s, 7

Both teams were tied for second in the division going into the game. Mango’s John Robichaud, Ed Caster, Bob Herrman swatted three hits each, along with two hits from Bill Miller, Warren Uhl, Brian Maguire and Jeff Dougherty to give them the win and sole possession of second. Herrman and Tom Parker chased three runs; Caster, Maguire and Daugherty two. Flamingo’s Mark Waks, Robert Stried, Joe Kruse and John Hollerbach had two hits, with Stried crunching a triple. Joe Furst had two RBIs in the loss.

CJ’s on the Bay, 15; Salty Dog, 7

CJ’s Dave Schott and Fred Kramer nailed three hits each, while Doug Kemp and Don Schwartz had two. Schott who smacked a homerun and triple chalked up four RBI, Kemp three, Schwartz and Bill DiNeno two. Pat Comerford had two hits for the Salty Dog, with Larry Wildes cracking a triple giving him two RBIs in the game.

Crazy Flamingo’s, 19; Joey’s Pizza, 1

Crazy Flamingo flattened the Dough Boys in a mercy game that ended after five innings. Butch Coursen lashed four hits for Flamingo’s Tom Purtell and Marks Waks had three; Mario Lucca, Joe Furst, Robert Stried, Don Rooksberry, and Frank Dooley had two. Waks and Stried belted a homerun and Coursen a triple. Stried cased in five runs, Waks three; Purtell, Coursen, Furst and John Hollerbach two. John Sherwin and Gary Schneider had two hits for Joey’s.

Salty Dog , 12; Stonewalls, 7

The Dogs bats kept barking with Larry Wildes and Joe Cervelli tagging the ball for three hits; Tom Loiacono, Jeff Bentley, Bob Traver, George Lancaster, Gary Grefer, and Pat Comerford all had two. Bentley launched a homerun and Loiacono a triple. Wildes had three RBI; Bentley, Traver, Grefer, and Cervelli two. Roger Fleming lined three hits for Stonewalls while Doug Stang, Dick Carson, Bob Smith, Bill Kayhart, and Gary Swink having two; with Kayhart smacking a triple. Carson and Swink each drove in two runs.

Mango’s, 9; CJ’s on the Bay, 7

Bill Miller, Tom Parker, Jim Battye, and Jim Yount had two hits apiece in Mango’s comeback win. Brian Maguire provided the big blow with a bases loaded triple; John Robichaud also contributed three RBI, while Battye had two. Chet Dal Bianco nailed a solo homerun for CJ’s with Bill DiNeno, Don Schwartz, and Ed Kopecky having two hits in the loss. Kopecky and Randy Wesolowski drove in two run each.

Mango’s, 16; Stonewalls, 6

Everyone on the team contributed to Mango’s win having at least one hit. Tom Parker, Bill Miller, and Warren Uhl all had three hits; Ed Caster, John Robichaud, Brian Miller, Brian Maguire and Jeff Dougherty had two. Uhl blasted a homerun with Maguire and Dougherty mashing a triple. Robichaud and Uhl had three RBI, Parker and Bob Herrman two. Doug Stang laced three hits for Stonewalls, with Randy Morrison, Bill Kayhart and John Wood having two. Stang and John DeRosa had two RBIs in the loss.

Salty Dog, 13; Joey’s Pizza, 8

The Dogs used seven walks along with three hits from Larry Wildes and two hits each from Bob Traver and Jeff Bentley for the win. Traver chased in three runs, Wildes and Joe Cervelli two. Steve Clark popped three hits for Joey’s; Joe Barry, Jim Baumann, Denny Davis, Al Cenicola and Frank Flint two. Nick Brooks had three RBIs Clark two.

CJ’s on the Bay, 16; Crazy Flamingo’s, 10

Eighty-one year old Ray Niemeyer clobbered two homeruns and racked up six RBI for CJ’s. Team members Dave Schott and Randy Wesolowski lined three hits; Doug Kemp, Bill DiNeno, and Ed Kopecky along with Niemeyer had two hits. Wesolowski fired off a solo homerun, with Kemp and DiNeno having a triple. Schott, Wesolowski and Fred Kramer all drove in two runs to add too Niemeyer total of six. Flamingo’s Tom Purtell zinged three hits, coupled by two hits from Joe Kruse, Mark Waks, Butch Coursen, Robert Stried, Joe Furst, and John Hollerbach. Stried smacked a homerun and had four RBI, Kruse three and Coursen two.

DaVinci’s right fielder John Barrett toss the ball back after making put out. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

GULF COAST DIVISION

Moose Lodge, 19; American Legion, 18

Tom Patterson, Dan O’Sullivan, Jerry Kratz, and Jim Adams zinged three hits for the Moose; Tony Brock, Joe Callahan, and Leroy Fishleigh had two. O’Sullivan and Fishleigh each cranked a triple and had three RBI. Dave Banghart and Rick Condle had three hits for the American Legion; Al Bozzo, Alan Schneider, Mick Keller, Charles Pineno and John Gill two. Condle belted a homerun and had four RBI, Keller and Bill Dauch had two RBIs.

American Legion, 10; Doreen’s, 9

In an extra inning affair the American Legion score two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning winning on a hit by Mick Keller. Keller had three hits; Dave Banghart, Al Bozzo, Bill Dauch, John Gill Rich Condle, and Ron Burger had two. Banghart cracked a homerun and Keller a triple. Keller ended the game with three RBI, Banghart and Alan Schneider two. Doreen’s was lead by Butch Monson and Bill Moors swatting three hits each and Paul Burnett, Denny Lello, Ed Dreyfus and Ernie Famiglietti with two. Moors slammed a three-run homerun and Lello a triple. Lello and Monson had two RBI.

ISLAND DIVISION

Brewery, 27; DaVinci’s, 2

The Brewery unleashed thirty-three hits in their slug fest with DaVinci’s. Jim Ramage and Bill Wright scorched the ball for five hits for the Brewery, Mike Schwab and John Haskins four; Jim Williams, Tom Gazzillo and Jeff Hultgren three with Gazzillo having a triple. Hultgren chased in five runs, Haskins and Wright four, Murph Knapke three; Schwab, Williams, Ramage Gazzillo, and Perry Baptiste two. Tom Pugh drilled four hits for DaVinci’s; Chris Flynn, Craig Cunningham, Jim Dorey, Gary LaMotte and Lou Marinaccio three. Phil Holmes picked up four RBI; Flynn who clubbed a homerun had three RBI along with Craig Cunningham while LaMotte had two.

Nacho Mama’s, 20; Sand Bar, 5

Tom Polston, Dave Manzello and Jack Martin each had three hits to pace Nacho’s to mercy rule ending game after seven innings. Martin who crushed a homerun had four RBI, Cuevas and Polston three and Steve Hummel two.

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 20; Speakeasy, 17

The Bank had Rich Krumholz, Herman Griffith and Rick DiStasio with three hits, with Ed Kingsbury and Joe Rocco cracking a triple and John Toti clouting a three run homerun. Kingsbury drove home four runs, Toti, Griffith, DiStasio and Bill Thompson three, Krumholz and Rocco two. Tom Buettner whacked the ball for four hits which included slamming his third grand slam homerun of the season for Speakeasy while Ray Kane had three hits. Buettner chalked up seven RBI, Dan Marinelli, Tom Angelo, and Bruce Chambers had two RBIs.

Sand Bar, 19; DaVinci’s, 9

Sand Bar had Wayne Bombaci, Don O’Connell, Jim Vitas and Jim Stewart with three hits in the game. Charlie Lamb and Stewart mashed a triple; Stewart ended up tallying six RBI, Vitas three; Bombaci, O’Connell, and Endelman had two. DaVinci’s John Barrett ripped four hits, Chris Flynn and Jim Dorey had three with Dorey collecting two RBI.

Speakeasy, 17; Brewery, 2

It was a mercy rule win for Speakeasy after eight innings. Dan Marinelli, Bob Williams, John Remhoff, and Mike Puskar sprayed three hits each in the win. Marinelli and Tom Buettner walloped a homerun with Remhoff and Mike Shone a triple. Dave Johnson chased four runs across home plate; Marinelli, Buettner, Williams, Puskar and Jerry Engel two. Mike Schwab and George Grygorcewicz had three hits apiece for the Brewery.

Nacho Mama’s, 17; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 15

Nacho’s used the long ball to win the ball game. Gary Revall, Jim Stewart and John Gross each pummeled the ball for a homerun. This coupled with three hits from teammates Tom Polson, Dave Manzello, and Pete Oellrich was more then the Bank was able too over come. Gross had four RBIs, Revall three; Stewart Manzello and Oellrich two. The Bank had John Wiseman, Rich Krumholz, Ed Kingsbury, Dean Stone, and Rick DiStasio with three hit. DiStasio launched a homerun while Krumholz and Jim Gilligan tripled. DiStasio and Gilligan had four RBI, Krumholz and Herman Griffith had two.

Nacho Mama’s, 27; Brewery, 11

Nacho’s bats were on fire logging 36 hits in an eight-inning mercy game. Gary Revall sizzled the ball for five hits; Steve Hummel, Tom Polston and Jimmy Cuevas four; Jim Stewart, Dave Manzello, John Gross, Pete Oellrich and Jack Martin three. Stewart and Cuevas clouted a homerun and Gross a triple. Revall accumulated five RBI, Stewart four, Polston and Oellrich three, Rick Benedetti and Rob Mann two. Jim Ramage banged four hits for the Brewery with George Grygorcewicz and Frank Tedesco having three. Grygorcewicz had three RBI and Jim Williams two.

Speakeasy, 22; DaVinci’s, 7

Speakeasy invoked the mercy rule on DaVinci’s with Ray Kane and Tom Angelo stroking three hits. Andre Paquette crushed a grand slam home run and Mike Puskar whacked a triple. Paquette had five RBI, while Tom Buettner, John Remhoff, Jerry Engel and Bob Grant had three. Ralph Sieja had three hits for DaVinci’s with Craig Cunningham whacking a triple. Cunningham had three RBI, Gary LaMotte and Jim Stewart two.

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 11; Sand Bar, 10

The Bank won the when a player was illegally substituted for the last out of the game. Bill Thompson had three hits for the Bank with Joe Rocco nailing a triple. Dean Stone drove in three runs and Thompson two. Mike Endelman drilled four hits for Sand Bar; Jim George had three with Fran Tedesco cracking a triple. Endelman, Tedesco, and Lou Marinaccio had two RBIs.

Sand Bar, 11; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 8

In a rain out make-up game Wayne Bombaci had three hits for Sand Bar, Don O’Connell a triple, and Mike Endelman a three homerun. O’Connell and Endelman both had three RBI. Jon Wiseman picked up three hits for the Bank with Tom Bishard having three RBI and Jim Gilligan two.

ISLAND DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Speakeasy / 15 / 6

Nacho Mama's / 14 / 7

Sand Bar / 14 / 7

Mutual of Omaha Bank / 11 / 10

Brewery / 5 / 16

DaVinci’s / 4 / 17

MARCO DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Salty Dog / 15 / 6

Mango’s / 14 / 7

Crazy Flamingo’s / 12 / 9

Stonewalls / 11 / 10

CJ’s on the Bay / 8 / 13

Joey’s Pizza / 3 / 18

GULF COAST DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

American Legion / 10 / 3

Moose Lodge / 7 / 7

Doreen’s / 3 / 10