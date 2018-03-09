CONDITIONS
Tides use DST Sunday; very weak p.m. ebb. Morning chill. Winds go west/northwest strong early week; expect fouled water. No storms. Water temp 70-73.
MARCO ISLAND
- Backwater: Limited sheepshead action; deep holes with lower water temps – Rookery, Addison. Spec trout top Addison Bay on drift. Whiting, silver trout off beaches, Sand Dollar; tipped jig.
- Nearshore: Mackerel two miles west. Holding bottom, work jig deep. Few sheepshead Walton Reef tight to structure. Snapper, Five Mile southeast corner. Capri barges for small sharks.
- Offshore: Super deep due west Capri on hard bottom 35 miles for red grouper. Good snapper action on inside wrecks. Steady action tripletail on trap markers.
NAPLES
- Backwater: Rookery flats, spec trout on drift. Dolllar Bay North, snook, incoming late on pilchards. Henderson Creek flats few redfish late incoming. Gordon rip rap, snook; first light, pilchards.
- Nearshore: Mackerel, Gordon to Pier. Snapper, east edges Gordon Five Reef. Big sheepshead, “Shrimper” wreck. Spec trout edges Doctor’s Pass rocks.
- Offshore: Grouper 30-35 miles west Gordon, hard bottom, pinfish. Inside wrecks, reefs with bait for yellowtail, snapper.
BONITA, ESTERO
- Backwater: Spec trout, circa Mound Key grass on drift. Snook, Carlos-New Channels, early incoming on pilchards. Scattered redfish east Bay creek points, late incoming, freelined shrimp.
- Nearshore: Snook tight to beaches Wiggins to Lovers early. Mackerel 20-30’ under bird action, tipped jigs.
- Offshore: Red grouper, best keep, catch ratio 35-40mi due west Carlos; hard bottom, live pinfish-cut ladyfish.
Questions: dawnpatrolmarco@cs.com.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs