Tom Coghlan, left, and Ted Kotowski rode out Hurricane Irma in Kotowski's 1971 Banner RV in the Covered Wagon Trailer Park in Estero. (Photo: Ryan Mills)

A day after riding out Hurricane Irma in his recreational vehicle, Ted Kotowski said that when the next storm barrels down on Southwest Florida he will “probably go somewhere else."

Kotowski, 57, and his roommate Tom Coghlan, 29, hunkered down in Kotowski’s 1971 Banner RV on Sunday in Estero’s Covered Wagon Trailer Park and waited for the hurricane’s arrival. Kotowski said he recently misplaced his driver’s license so he couldn’t get into a shelter and he had nowhere else to go.

They stayed in the RV until the eye of the storm arrived, at which point they and two other park residents hauled tail to the brick bathhouse building, Kotowski said.

“We sat and watched the action,” he said. “We watched all the trees falling and cracking.”

At least one of their neighbors lost a roof, Kotowski said, and several lost their awnings and siding. But the old RV held up in the hurricane-force winds.

“It shook up and down, but nothing came off it,” Kotowski said.

Bruce Taylor rode out Hurricane Irma at his home in the Sheltering Pines Mobile Home Village in San Carlos Park. (Photo: Ryan Mills)

Up the road, at the Sheltering Pines Mobile Home Village in San Carlos Park, Bruce Taylor was all smiles after riding out the hurricane in is mobile home.

“It was getting ugly, but we made it,” said Taylor, 62, adding that he got “a little anxious and a little nervous when I started seeing trees flopping around.”

After the storm, floodwaters began approaching his home, he said. He started piling things off the ground, but ultimately the stormwater never got to his house.

Taylor said he’s never evacuated for a storm before. He stayed behind to protect his property from looters and thieves.

And where will he be when the next hurricane approaches Southwest Florida?

“Probably be right here.”

