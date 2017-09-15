Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Watch as the eye of Hurricane Irma passes over Marco Island, Florida on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Wochit

City of Marco Island Government Center sign. (Photo: Lisa Conley/Staff)

The City of Marco Island is continuing its transition to normalcy nearly a week after Hurricane Irma made landfall on the island.

Many grocery stores and restaurants are open for business and as of Thursday evening, 70 percent of the island had power.

Residents without power are invited to go to the police and fire stations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to charge their cell phones and cool down in the air conditioning.

Trash pickup has resumed normal operations with the next scheduled pickup on Sept. 18; recycling will be picked up with the Sept. 21 regular route. Directions for curbside debris pickup will be provided soon.

The city is still under a boil water notice, but the Collier County water conservation order does not apply to the island.

All city meetings have been temporarily postponed until further notice, and city parks remain closed pending safety inspections and damage assessments.

For more information on city operations, visit the Hurricane Irma section of the city's website.

Additional information from the city:

Never use a generator inside homes, garages, condominium balcony, sheds, or similar areas, even when using fans or opening doors and windows for ventilation.

Wear protective clothing and be cautious when cleaning up to avoid injury.

To prevent heat-related illnesses pace yourself and drink plenty of fluids.

Check on your neighbors who may need assistance.

Call or 389-5050 or 5040 to report if you need assistance or know someone who does. Only call 911 in an emergency.

Please call 239-389-5050 to report suspicious activity.

Many people are beginning to use their boats again; please use caution in waterways as there may be submerged debris.

A few traffic signals are still down; please ensure to treat them as a 4-way stop at all times.

Please report any water and sewage issues to the Utilities Department: 239-394-3880

