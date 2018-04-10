File: Clouds of birds enjoy the early morning air at the end of the Tigertail spit. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. This weekend: Calling all volunteers – Tigertail Beach cleanup

From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, April 14, Friends of Tigertail is hosting their quarterly beach clean-up, partnering with Collier County's annual "Keep Collier Beautiful/Bay Days" initiative.

The last two clean-ups in September and December had to be cancelled due to weather, so the beach needs your attention. Volunteers will gather at the park kiosk. Gloves, bags, and water bottles will be provided though participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable water containers and buckets for trash to cut down on plastic bottle and bag waste.

More: WOW To Do List: Iberia Bank to host two paper shredding events

Free T-shirts are provided for participants by the county, and youth volunteers will be awarded certificates for community service hours. Hats, sunscreen, and beach shoes that can get wet are advised.

This is a family friendly event, and groups are welcome.

Information: www.FriendsofTigertail.com.

2. Wednesday: Tree giveaway

At 8 a.m., Wednesday, April 11, at Veterans Community Park, the Beautification Advisory Committee is hosting their annual Arbor Day event in partnership with Keep Collier Beautiful and will be offering free native tree saplings.

3. Guided boat and kayak tours

Two-hour guided kayak tours let you explore backwater bays and mangrove tunnels while learning about your surroundings from an experienced guide and naturalist.

Kayakers follow a trail through the estuary. Rookery Bay offers kayak tours through the mangrove tunnels and islands to learn more about our "backyard." Lance Shearer/Eagle Correspondent (Photo: Lance Shearer/Eagle Corresponden)

Tours provide opportunities to see wildlife such as wading birds, osprey, fish and dolphins. Tours include free admission to the Environmental Learning Center on day of trip and proceeds support the non-profit Friends of Rookery Bay, Inc.

Kayak and boat tours are offered Tuesdays through Fridays from November through April. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2018/04/10/3-do-calling-all-volunteers-tigertail-beach-cleanup/494220002/