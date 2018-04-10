Share This Story!
Celebrity Birthdays, April 10-16
I am a singer/actress born in New Hampshire on April 10, 1984.
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET April 10, 2018 | Updated 7:16 a.m. ET April 10, 2018
APRIL 10
Daisy Ridley, actress (26)
APRIL 11
Alessandra Ambrosio, model (37)
APRIL 12
Claire Danes, actress (39)
APRIL 13
Kelli Giddish, actress (38)
APRIL 14
Josephine Skriver, model (25)
APRIL 15
Luis Fonsi, singer (40)
APRIL 16
Martin Lawrence, actor (53)
Guess who?
I am a singer/actress born in New Hampshire on April 10, 1984. I have starred in many notable movies and even voiced a Disney princess. Today, I am seen on a hit NBC television family drama.
Answer: Mandy Moore
