Horoscopes, April 10-16
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
A solid week is ahead for you, Aries. However, some surprises can pop up on a day when you need a little extra sunshine in the routine. Embrace the unexpected.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, your relations with authority figures are very good right now. Do your best to maintain this both in the short- and long-term. You will benefit from having done so.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, a surprise invitation may come your way this week. You aren't sure if you have the time or the gumption to accept at this point. But give ample thought to accepting.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, even though you may want to spend time at home - and maybe make a cocoon under the covers - there are some things you need to face if you are going to move forward.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, you are full of clever ideas that you are eager to share with coworkers and people at home. Pace yourself so you don't overwhelm others with information.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, an opportunity to earn more money will catch your eye this week. Even if it seems a little risky, it could be well worth pursuing.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
This can be a fun-loving week for you, Libra, if you embrace the opportunities for letting loose. You may feel impulsive, and that's okay in moderation.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, home repairs and renovations are on the brain. You are ready to pour your energy into changing your home spaces for the better. Start making an idea board.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, a very fast-paced week is ahead. The good news is that any related unpleasantness will move by quickly, and you can focus on enjoying the fun parts.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, work relationships can be unpredictable, which means you may need to reevaluate your approach. A change in tone or direction may be all that's needed.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, travel plans can change on a dime, but you are adaptable. It's not the destination, but the journey. Take someone along for the ride.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pay close attention to your bank account, Pisces. Financial surprises might be something to look out for in the near future.
