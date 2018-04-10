Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

A solid week is ahead for you, Aries. However, some surprises can pop up on a day when you need a little extra sunshine in the routine. Embrace the unexpected.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, your relations with authority figures are very good right now. Do your best to maintain this both in the short- and long-term. You will benefit from having done so.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, a surprise invitation may come your way this week. You aren't sure if you have the time or the gumption to accept at this point. But give ample thought to accepting.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, even though you may want to spend time at home - and maybe make a cocoon under the covers - there are some things you need to face if you are going to move forward.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, you are full of clever ideas that you are eager to share with coworkers and people at home. Pace yourself so you don't overwhelm others with information.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, an opportunity to earn more money will catch your eye this week. Even if it seems a little risky, it could be well worth pursuing.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

This can be a fun-loving week for you, Libra, if you embrace the opportunities for letting loose. You may feel impulsive, and that's okay in moderation.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, home repairs and renovations are on the brain. You are ready to pour your energy into changing your home spaces for the better. Start making an idea board.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, a very fast-paced week is ahead. The good news is that any related unpleasantness will move by quickly, and you can focus on enjoying the fun parts.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, work relationships can be unpredictable, which means you may need to reevaluate your approach. A change in tone or direction may be all that's needed.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, travel plans can change on a dime, but you are adaptable. It's not the destination, but the journey. Take someone along for the ride.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pay close attention to your bank account, Pisces. Financial surprises might be something to look out for in the near future.

