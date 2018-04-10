File: Previous Iberia Bank shred event. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

APRIL

Florida residency workshops

The Law Offices of William G. Morris, P.A. will conduct a series on the potential benefits of Florida residency including establishing and maintaining Florida residency, taxes and related Issues, homestead exemption, qualifying for in-state tuition rates and creditor protection. As attorney William G. Morris explained, “There’s more to becoming a Florida resident and maintaining that status than living in the state six months and one day out of the year.” These free, one-hour workshops will spotlight those issues and more. Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones, also on Marco Island will serve as moderator. The next session is April 11, and will start at 5:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. RSVP: Kathy Ansted, 239-394-2412.

More: 3 To Do: Calling all volunteers – Tigertail Beach cleanup

ITC presents ‘Nana's Naughty Knickers’

The Island Theater Company's upcoming comedy “Nana's Naughty Knickers” is written by Katherine DiSavino. The show is about Bridget and her grandmother, who are about to become roommates in Nana's rent controlled Upper East Side New York apartment. However, grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling hand-made naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area. “Nana's Naughty Knickers” will be performed at the Rose History Auditorium, 180 S. Heathwood, Marco Island. Dates and are April 12-14. Showtimes are at 7:30 with the matinee at 2:30 p.m., April 8 at 2:30. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at theateronmarco.com, at Centennial Bank, 615 Elkcam Circle, at the Gift Shop at the Historical Museum, 180 S Heathwood, by calling 239-394-0080, or at the door a half hour prior to the show. Group discounts are available. To reserve seats for a group of 10 or more, please call the Box Office at 239-394-0080 to make your reservations and receive a $2 discount per ticket and reserved seating.

Collier Talk at Preserve

Learn about the amazing man who changed the face of Southwest Florida at a free talk on Tuesday, April 17, at Naples Preserve. Local historian Marya Repko will give an illustrated lecture at 10 a.m. about how Barron Collier “got sand in his shoes” and bought over a million acres before having a county named after him and forging a road through the Everglades. But, that was not all Collier did. He owned a chain of hotels, a shipping line, a fleet of buses, and several newspapers. And, we forget that he was an important public figure in New York City during the “Roaring 20s.” The Hedges Family Eco Center in Naples Preserve is at the corner of Fleischmann Boulevard and Tamiami Trail (US-41). Information: www.ecity-publishing.com or 239-695-2905.

Left Bank Art Fest

Last show of the season, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, April 15 at the Esplanade on Marco Island. Juried artists include photographers, jewelers, painters, bronze, wood, pottery, metal and more. Free admission and free parking.

Iberia Bank to host two paper shredding events

Iberia Bank will host two paper shredding events in Collier County. Residents and small business owners are invited to dispose of outdated bank statements, checks, contracts, junk mail and other documents in a safe and secure manner. The first event will be held on Marco Island on from 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, April 14 at the bank branch, 605 Bald Eagle Drive. The second event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, April 21, at the bank branch, 1905 Pine Ridge Road. A $3 voluntary donation will be collected per box or bag of shred for two local non-profit organizations. Donations collected at the Marco Island shred event will be donated to the Marco Island Post 404 American Legion. In Naples, donations collected will benefit Books for Collier Kids. Information: Marco branch at 239-393-2400 or the Pine Ridge Road office at 239-403-5170.

15th Annual arts extravaganza

Award-winning artist Tara O’Neill, is hosting her 15th Annual Art Extravaganza at the historic Little Bar Restaurant, 205 Harbor Place, Goodland, from 1 until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 21 and 22. This year O’Neill will be joined by nationally recognized guest artist, Popo Flanigan, of Naples. Their combined coastal interpretations will cover a spectrum from the dramatic to the whimsical. The two-day reception promises great art, live music, and creative refreshments creatively served. Information: 642-0528, or email taraogallery@gmail.com.

Violin concert

United Church of Marco Island presents a violin concert at 4 p.m., Sunday, April 22, featuring Glenn Basham, concert master of the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra; accompanied by Jodie DeSalvo, pianist lecturer and performer. The church is located at 320 N Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Information: 239-394-6572.

Meals of Hope: ‘Happy hour for Hope’

Marco Island Meals of Hope’s next “Happy Hour for Hope” will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 24, at Stan’s Idle Hour Restaurant, 221 Goodland Drive, Goodland. Happy Hours for Hope are fundraisers for Marco Island’s Meals of Hope. The $20 admission fee helps the organization buy food for its packaging event in November. Happy Hours for Hope raise about $15,000 each year. The packaging event in November has a budget of $50,000. Marco Meals of Hope is a joint effort of Kiwanis, Noontime Rotary and Sunrise Rotary Clubs. Information: 239-642-6020 or www.mohmi.org.

ONGOING

‘Trailblazers: The Perilous Story of the Tamiami Trail’

The Collier Museum at Government Center will present “Trailblazers: The Perilous Story of the Tamiami Trail,” a travelling exhibition originally presented by the Coral Gables Museum. This exhibit will explore the Tamiami Trail’s history, culture, devastating impact on the Everglades and plans to mitigate that extensive damage. This multi-media interactive exhibit will feature photographs, historic documents, artifacts and film. Curated by Jon Ullman, the exhibition will be on display until Saturday, April 28 at the Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, Florida. Information: CollierMuseums.com.

Learn to Play Chess

The Marco Library is launching “Learn to Play Chess.” The program is offered free at in Rose Hall on Saturdays from 10 until 11 a.m., Saturdays. The instructors are Wade Keller and some members of the local club Chess K-12. Information: Library, 394-3272 or Wade Keller, 389-2525.

Marco Island Farmers Market

Every Wednesday through April local southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue. Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more.

Master Gardeners

The Master Gardener Walk-In Plant Clinic has returned to Lowe's, ready again to offer advice and answer all your gardening questions. If you are having trouble with your plants, they can diagnose the problem for you. It could be bugs, fungus or overwatering. It could just be the cold weather. Come and visit. Master Gardeners will be there from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays (through April) waiting to help you. You can find us in the garden area. Master Gardeners have been trained by the University of Florida on many correct horticultural practices and problems. Pruning, fertilizers, bug identification, grass problems, just to name a few. please bring bugs or infected material in a sealed plastic bag. Pictures on your phone or tablet will help in diagnosing. Lowes is located on the corner of 951 (Collier Boulevard) and U.S. 41.

Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. The Bingo Committee serves a complimentary supper of a kosher hot dog on a special roll, sauerkraut, relish, pickles, chips, fruit, coffee, tea, ice cream and pastries. Gift certificates are available, perfect for all occasions. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0880.

Guided boat and kayak tours

Two-hour guided kayak tours let you explore backwater bays and mangrove tunnels while learning about your surroundings from an experienced guide and naturalist. Tours provide opportunities to see wildlife such as wading birds, osprey, fish and dolphins. Tours include free admission to the Environmental Learning Center on day of trip and proceeds support the non-profit Friends of Rookery Bay, Inc. Kayak and boat tours are offered Tuesdays through Fridays from November through April. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Free English classes

Free English classes will be held every Tuesday from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., through March 27, at Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Information: 239-394-8186 or email office@marcochurch.com; visit MarcoChurch.com.

JCMI mah jongg

Mah Jongg every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Reserve spot by calling Shirley at 239-389-7872.

Mackle Park mah jongg

Mah Jongg is held from m 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Canasta

Canasta is held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Island Knitters

A group of knitters meets from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Duplicate bridge

Bridge is held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Call Gwen at 394-0675 for available spaces.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

MAY

6th Annual Rib Cook-Off

The Marco Police Foundation will be having their 6th Annual Rib Cook-Off from noon until 6 p.m., Saturday, May 12 at the Marco Island Brewery, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. There will be food, fun, music, raffles and each ticket includes a fully served meal. The MPF supports the Marco Island Police Department. All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the foundation.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2018/04/10/wow-do-list-iberia-bank-host-two-paper-shredding-events/494411002/