1. Isles of Capri Christmas Eve Golf Cart Parade

The 11th Annual Isles of Capri Christmas Eve Golf Cart Parade is at 6:15 p.m., Monday, Dec. 24.

Come join the fun as spectators line the streets to see dozens of brightly lit golf carts parade by. The parade route encompasses all of Capri. The parade starts at dusk near the corner of Capri Blvd. and San Juan Avenue near the big Isles of Capri sign.

If you want to be in the parade, it’s not necessary to sign up, just show up between 5:15 -6 p.m. by the big Isles of Capri sign.

Questions? Otis & Nancy, 239-776-5757 or email greenacres513@gmail.com.

2. East Naples Chair Yoga Class

From 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. select Fridays, through December, at the East Naples Library, 8787 U.S. 41 E., Naples.

Classes offer stretches and strengthening for muscles, moves for bone strength and balance, release for the joints, relaxation and yoga breathing. Folks in wheelchairs, people who have had joint replacement and beginners are welcome; $7 per session.

All yoga props are provided. 413-230-1518. Jean.erlbaum@verizon.net. Yogaforrelaxation.org.

3. Candlelight services at Wesley UM

Wesley United Methodist Church, 350 South Barfield Drive, Marco Island, will be having three Christmas Eve Candlelight services on Dec. 24.

There will be a 5:30 p.m. Contemporary Candlelight Service; a 7 p.m. traditional candlelight service; and an 11:30 p.m. candlelight service with communion.

Information: www.wumcmarco.org, or 239-394-3734.

