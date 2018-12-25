The Marco Players' "Come Blow Your Horn" cast, from left, Len Becker, Karen Ezrine, Elijah Bettencourt, Tracey Lane and Jesse Heindl. (Photo: Photo provided)

1. Marco Players: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’

The Marco Players honor the memory of playwright Neil Simon, master of Broadway comedy and a prolific writer for stage and screen with this production of “Come Blow Your Horn” (1963).

Set in the early 60s in New York City, a set of aging parents (Len Becker and Karen Ezrine) watch their sons, Alan (Jesse Heindl), a 30-ish swinging bachelor and eager younger brother Buddy (Elijah Bettencourt) grow into adult life while having access to too much time, money and women (Tracy Lane). What can a parent do but watch and pray?

The show is on stage Jan. 2-20 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island, FL. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Tickets are on sale at www.TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

2. Register now: Boating Skills & Seamanship

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is holding a winter session of our safe boating course ‘Boating Skills & Seamanship’ beginning on Jan. 7.

The four-week course is held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 7 until 9:30 p.m. Students get educated on many boating topics and get a 400 page boating text.

The sessions include navigation, rules of the road, weather, handling your boat, etc. Information: Joe Riccio, cgauxcourses@gmail.com, 239-384-7416.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, with journalist Jonathan Karl. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

3. ABC News' Jonathan Karl at JCMI

From 7:30 until 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, as part of the Saul I. Stern Cultural Series, ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl will be speaking on “Washington Turned Upside Down.” Information: marcojcmi.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2018/12/25/3-do-players-latest-boating-skills-and-dc-politics/2374105002/