I am an actress born in England on Dec. 28, 1934. I studied drama at the Oxford University Dramatic Society.
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET Dec. 25, 2018
Annie Lennox, singer (64)
DECEMBER 26
Lars Ulrich, drummer (55)
DECEMBER 27
Emilie DeRavin, actress (37)
DECEMBER 28
John Legend, singer and actor (40)
DECEMBER 29
Michael Cudlitz, actor (54)
DECEMBER 30
LeBron James, athlete (34)
DECEMBER 31
Val Kilmer, actor (59)
Guess who?
I am an actress born in England on Dec. 28, 1934. I studied drama at the Oxford University Dramatic Society. I have appeared opposite Robin Williams and I am well known for a recurring role in the "Harry Potter" film franchise.
Answer: Maggie Smith
