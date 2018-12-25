Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, if you find your mind wandering, make an effort to refocus your attention on important matters. Daydreaming can be beneficial, but only to a certain extent.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Use your words and mind to make quick decisions that have others reacting to you with awe, Taurus. Your intuition will guide you where you need to be.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, begin the week with some vigorous exercise to get the blood flowing through your body and your mind. This will help you think and act more clearly.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, if you have been looking for ways to spend your free time, why not think about giving back to your community? Consider how your talents can be volunteered.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Approach a major project with your signature enthusiasm, Leo. All you need to do is break it down into smaller portions and work step by step for the greater whole.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, try not to compare yourself to other people or make judgements too quickly. Keep an open mind and recognize your self-confidence is a great asset.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, there is a great deal that can be learned from your sense of freedom to explore and dream. See things from a new perspective and embrace your creativity.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Attempt to engage more of your rational mind this week, Scorpio. Consider enlisting others who can keep you on a track to greater discipline and accountability.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, now is a good time to put yourself in others' shoes. By doing so, you can figure out how your own actions affect others and determine if you need to make some changes.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Don't hesitate to pick up a fashion magazine or learn about the latest trends, Capricorn. It may be time to reinvent yourself. Start with a few new pieces of clothing.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, you have the right tone of voice for various situations. That is why you can be such a people-pleaser. Use this to your advantage in the days ahead.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Do not get hung up on thinking the grass is greener somewhere else, Pisces. The key to happiness is making your situation the best it can be.

