LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

JANUARY 1

Meryl Davis, skater (32)

More: Horoscopes, Jan. 1-7

More: Sunrise Rotary announces Herb Savage’s 100th birthday celebration

JANUARY 2

Jilly Anais, singer (23)

JANUARY 3

Eli Manning, athlete (38)

JANUARY 4

Tina Knowles, designer (65)

JANUARY 5

Bradley Cooper, actor (44)

JANUARY 6

Eddie Redmayne, actor (37)

JANUARY 7

Jeremy Renner, actor (48)

Guess who?

I am a shock rocker born in Ohio on Jan. 5, 1969. I first worked for a music magazine while trying to break into journalism. My stage name blends two cultural icons of 1960s, and I am known for theatrical concerts and stage makeup.

Answer: Marilyn Manson

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/01/01/celebrity-birthdays-jan-1-7/2423014002/