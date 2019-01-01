6. Bradley Cooper • Avg. box office gross: $108.3 million • Most recent leading role: "Burnt" (2015) • Highest grossing movie: "American Sniper" (2014) • Lifetime lead roles: 9 ALSO READ: Names That Are Disappearing the Fastest (Photo: Anthony Harvey / Getty Images)

JANUARY 1

Meryl Davis, skater (32)

JANUARY 2

Jilly Anais, singer (23)

JANUARY 3

Eli Manning, athlete (38)

JANUARY 4

Tina Knowles, designer (65)

JANUARY 5

Bradley Cooper, actor (44)

4. Bradley Cooper • Nomination: Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama • Movie or show: "A Star Is Born" • Acting credits: 65 • Wikipedia page views (2 yr.): 9,814,537 (Photo: Visual China / Getty Images)

JANUARY 6

Eddie Redmayne, actor (37)

JANUARY 7

Jeremy Renner, actor (48)

Guess who?

I am a shock rocker born in Ohio on Jan. 5, 1969. I first worked for a music magazine while trying to break into journalism. My stage name blends two cultural icons of 1960s, and I am known for theatrical concerts and stage makeup.

Answer: Marilyn Manson

