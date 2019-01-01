Share This Story!
Celebrity Birthdays, Jan. 1-7
I am a shock rocker born in Ohio on Jan. 5, 1969. I first worked for a music magazine while trying to break into journalism.
Marco Eagle
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET Jan. 1, 2019 | Updated 10:15 a.m. ET Jan. 1, 2019

6. Bradley Cooper • Avg. box office gross: $108.3 million • Most recent leading role: "Burnt" (2015) • Highest grossing movie: "American Sniper" (2014) • Lifetime lead roles: 9

JANUARY 1
Meryl Davis, skater (32)
JANUARY 2
Jilly Anais, singer (23)
JANUARY 3
Eli Manning, athlete (38)
JANUARY 4
Tina Knowles, designer (65)
JANUARY 5
Bradley Cooper, actor (44)
4. Bradley Cooper • Nomination: Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama • Movie or show: "A Star Is Born" • Acting credits: 65 • Wikipedia page views (2 yr.): 9,814,537
(Photo: Visual China / Getty Images) JANUARY 6
Eddie Redmayne, actor (37)
JANUARY 7
Jeremy Renner, actor (48)
Guess who?
I am a shock rocker born in Ohio on Jan. 5, 1969. I first worked for a music magazine while trying to break into journalism. My stage name blends two cultural icons of 1960s, and I am known for theatrical concerts and stage makeup.
Answer: Marilyn Manson
