Horoscopes

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, even though you are not prone to worrying, this week some things have you feeling a bit on edge. Concentrate on what you have going right instead of what can go wrong.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, couch your ego for a little while and let a loved one get his or her way. Concede control in this and you'll find it benefits you in many different ways.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

This is a time for working smart and hard, Gemini. Your hard work will come to fruition and get you where you need to be quickly. Ask for help if the going gets too tough.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, expect to reconnect with a long-lost activity or hobby you used to love. Find things that give you pleasure and enjoy some time focusing on fun.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Retreating to the privacy and coziness of home may be tempting, Leo. However, you may have to step up and play leader or host or hostess in the days ahead.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, even though you may not be a full-fledged clairvoyant, you certainly can tap into people's thoughts to give them a start. You may need to buffer some insights.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

You have a renewed determination to improve your finances right now, Libra. Use any extra money you receive to invest in a portfolio that can keep you earning.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Trust the process of working through your feelings this week, Scorpio. Many things have been going on and you need to absorb and file things away in your mind.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

You may have more on your mind than you are willing to admit, Sagittarius. But showing vulnerability may make you seem more approachable to others.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, be a true friend to someone who can use a little extra love and support. Whether you lend a helping hand or just sit and listen, your efforts will be appreciated.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, you need to push past fear and pursue your desires. Only then can you get ahead at work or in other areas of your life. Stop making excuses and be courageous.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, if you are in a relationship, use this week to untangle some knots. These can be differences of opinion or financial concerns.

