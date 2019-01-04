Hammer of Thor pendant created by Marco jeweler Ari Kathein (Photo: Submitted photo)

1. Art talk and comic relief

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to a free art talk, “What’s Your Passion: Jewelry and Art” from 5:30 until 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Ari Kathein (Photo: Photo provided)

The self-proclaimed geek, GIA graduate gemologist and co-owner of the 35-year old family jewelry business, Ari Kathein, and his sister Avital Kathein will reveal the “comic” journey and beyond to become officially licensed to sell their jewelry inspired by Marvel properties such as Avengers, Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man and Thor.

In the Lauritizen and Rush Galleries the exhibition “Comic Relief” runs through Jan. 29. The opening reception called Second Tuesday is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Jan. 8.

Information: marcoislandart.org.

2. Jonathan Karl at JCMI

The Saul I. Stern Cultural Series opens its 25th season from 7:30 until 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island.

ABC News' Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl. (Photo: Photo provided)

ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl will be speaking on “Washington Turned Upside Down.” Following the presentation there will a question and answer session and coffee.

Tickets are $25. Information: 239-642-0800.

Information: marcojcmi.com.

3. Players: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’

The Marco Players honor the memory of playwright Neil Simon, master of Broadway comedy and a prolific writer for stage and screen with this production of “Come Blow Your Horn” (1963).

Set in the early '60s in New York City, a set of aging parents (Len Becker and Karen Ezrine) watch their sons, Alan (Jesse Heindl), a 30-ish swinging bachelor and eager younger brother Buddy (Elijah Bettencourt) grow into adult life while having access to too much time, money and women (Tracy Lane). What can a parent do but watch and pray?

Len Becker and Jesse Heindl in the Marco Players' production of "Come Blow Your Horn." (Photo: Photo provided)

The show is on stage now through Jan. 20 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Tickets are on sale at www.TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

