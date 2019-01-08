The junonia is a deep-water species commonly found in 60 to 120 feet of water and only washes up on the beach with strong winds or after a storm. (Photo: Ricardo Rolon / The News-Press)

1. Thursday: Junonia, Florida’s rare and often sought-after shell

On Thursday, Jan. 10, the Marco Island Shell Club Seminar will feature Rebecca Mensch, a Marine Biologist at The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum on Sanibel. She will present "The Search for the Live Junonia."

This will be a fun and eye-catching presentation documenting the lengths (and depths) to which one must go to find this renowned mollusk.

The seminar starts at 6 p.m. in the Desseler Hall at the United Church of Marco, 320 N. Barfield. All are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

2. Reception tonight: Art talk and comic relief

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to a free art talk, “What’s Your Passion: Jewelry and Art” from 5:30 until 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 9.

The self-proclaimed geek, GIA graduate gemologist and co-owner of the 35-year old family jewelry business, Ari Kathein, and his sister Avital Kathein will reveal the “comic” journey and beyond to become officially licensed to sell their jewelry inspired by Marvel properties such as Avengers, Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Man and Thor.

In the Lauritizen and Rush Galleries the exhibition “Comic Relief” runs through Jan. 29.

The opening reception called Second Tuesday is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 8. Information: marcoislandart.org.

3. Friday: Birding Basics at Rookery Bay

From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8 and April 12, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Angie Luzar and her son Nathan, 2, were enjoying the late afternoon at Gleason Park in Indian Harbor Beach, feeding the many turtles, fish, and birds. (Photo: TIM SHORTT/ FLORIDA TODAY)

Oriented toward the beginning birder, the classroom session explores how to use birds’ plumage, shape, behavior and habitat to recognize various species. It also covers the effective use of binoculars and field guides.

Information: rookerybay.org/calendar, 239-530-5940.

