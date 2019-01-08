Horoscopes, Jan. 8-14
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Look forward to solid and passionate developments in the days to come, Aries. If you're seeking love, then sparks may soon fly. Be on the lookout.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, after some recent turbulence, rest easy knowing that calmer waters are ahead. Some tranquility and stability is just what the doctor ordered.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, expect some big changes in your love life in the weeks to come. Count your blessings because you deserve all the good news that's coming your way.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Surprises are in store for Cancers who are willing to take some risks. If you resign from your job, you just may find a dream position shortly after - things can be that dramatic.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Some cosmic goodness is in store for you, Leo. Be excited about your prospects. This year can start out on the right foot, especially as it pertains to domestic matters.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, things in your domestic sector are bound to settle down in a few days. If you planned improvements at home, you'll sail through those in no time with some help from friends.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, some pivotal changes may come into your life shortly. You may find out your family is increasing or learn that a career change is in the works. Start counting good fortune.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
A talent that you used to feel insecure about can be an avenue to earn a significant amount of money, Scorpio. Don't hesitate to monetize and share your gifts.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
While you have been in a stable relationship for some time now, both parties may be looking to shake things up. It can go two ways: A breakup or newfound depth.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Venus, the ruler of your career sector, will point your professional efforts in the right direction, Capricorn. Your professional outlook might turn completely around.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
You may notice people in your social life are more friendly and accommodating lately, Aquarius. In fact, friends have always been there for you because they believe in you.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, if you've been waiting for seed money to start a venture, then your patience will pay off. Expect some good news to come.
