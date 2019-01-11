1. Saturday: Birds of the Beach Workshop

From 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9 and April 6, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

This workshop will discuss the history of these birds and the annual journeys many of them make. The class will cover the use of plumage, size and behavior to help with identification.

File: Birds along Tigertail Beach on Marco Island. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

To see the many birds discussed, the second half of class will include a trip Tigertail Beach, one of the most important winter shorebird sites in Florida. $40 per class per person.

Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

2. Sunday: Left Bank art fest

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 13 at the Esplanade, Marco Island.

The event showcases the work of juried artists who will be selling their paintings, jewelry, pottery, glass, sculptures and more. Free admission and parking.

Information: 239-537-5921.

3. Tuesday: Jebry returns to Marco Island Art Center

Marco Island Center for the Arts welcomes back Jebry and friends for an intimate jazz performance at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Jebry and friends. (Photo: Photo provided)

The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members.

To reserve your seat, call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit the website at www.marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes. Go to marcoislandart.org to find the entire schedule.

