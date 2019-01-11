JANUARY

‘Island Rocks’ concert

From 4:30 until 9 p.m., Saturday, January 12 at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island; featuring Hot Damn and the Turnstiles (the ultimate tribute to Billy Joel). Free admission. Food and beverages for purchase.

Bocce League applications

The Marco Island Bocce League is now accepting applications for the second season starting on Monday, Jan. 14. No experience is required so the skill level will vary. An application can be picked up at the Mackle Park front desk. For more information, contact Charles Pineno, 540-336-4121.

‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’

Jan. 16 through Feb.10, at the Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Avenue S., Naples. $40. Naplesplayers.org. 239-263-7990.

Birding Basics

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8 and April 12, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Oriented toward the beginning birder, the classroom session explores how to use birds’ plumage, shape, behavior and habitat to recognize various species. It also covers the effective use of binoculars and field guides. rookerybay.org/calendar. 239-530-5940.

Naples Artcrafters Juried Fine Art and Craft Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Avenue S., Naples. The event showcases the work of 90 juried local artists and craftsmen who will be selling their paintings, jewelry, pottery, art glass, sculptures and more.

‘Old Hollywood: The Glitz, The Glamour, The Giving’

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, 2600 Tiburon Drive, Naples. This fundraising event includes a red-carpet entrance dinner, dancing and live auction. GuadalupeCenter.org. 239-657-7142.

Naples Boat Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Naples Airport, 160 Aviation Drive N., Naples. The show will feature displays by marinas, boat dealers, other marine related businesses and food vendors. Along with the show at the airport, boats and yachts will be featured in the water at Naples City Dock with transportation to and from the larger show at the Naples Airport. $10 general admission for adults and children ages 13 and up, free for children 12 and younger. Free parking. No pets allowed. miacc.org. 239-682-0900.

The Marx Brothers, Harpo, Chico and Groucho, will appear on the screen of the Towne Cinema in Watertown Sept. 28. The Watertown Players will sponsor a free showing of the classic comedy “A Night at the Opera” as part of their September to Remember fundraising drive. (Photo: Submitted)

Marx Brothers' film

We all need a good giggle after the heavy holiday season. And, what’s better than the Marx Brother cavorting around Southern Florida? At 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18, at the Museum of the Everglades, under the stars so bring your own chairs and bundle up. The museum is the little pink building in the center of Everglades City at 105 West Broadway. Information: 239-695-0008.

Festival of Birds

Jan. 18 through 20, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This annual event allows guests to explore the local environment through guided field trips to wildlife hot spots around Southwest Florida and features programs at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. For full schedule and pricing of events and speakers, visit Rookerybay.org/festival-of-birds.

Brew in the Garden

5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at The Norris Gardens at Historic Palm Cottage, 137 12th Avenue S., Naples. Will Lawson, founder and director of brewery operations at Naples Beach Brewery, will set up a bar under the chickee in The Norris Gardens where he will pour a beer that captures the historic spirit of Naples called the Palm Cottage Pilsner and other brews for guests to enjoy. $15 for Naples Historical Society members, $25 for non-members. Napleshistoricalsociety.org.

Arts and crafts fair

Visit historic Everglades City on Saturday, Jan. 19, to greet old friends and see what’s new at Art-in-the-Glades in McLeod Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. You’ll find everything from handmade soaps to history books offered by local vendors. And, don’t miss the stunning photographs of the area’s unique wildlife. The event is free and informal. Information: Marya at 239-695-2905.

‘An Evening of New Plays’

7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Avenue S., Naples. $10. Naplesplayers.org. 239-263-7990.

Author talk, signing

Melinda Ponder is author of the critically acclaimed biography, “Katharine Lee Bates: From Sea to Shining Sea” will be at the Collier County branch library, 210 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, from 2 until 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Winter Wonderland Dinner/Dance

The annual Winter Wonderland Dinner/Dance will be hosted by the San Marco Columbiettes from 6:30 until 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, at the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island. Dinner menu will include salad, prime rib dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and coffee with cash bar. Substitution for beef will be available upon request at time of ticket purchase. There will be a 50/50 drawing, fabulous raffle prizes and beautiful baskets of cheer to be auctioned. Entertainment for your listening and dancing pleasure will be provided by “Cahlua & Cream.” Tickets are on sale at the parish office at $55 per person. Information: Vicki Huff at 240-498-6141, Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158, Mary Cay Moll at 239-394-1016, or Joan Pidherny at 239-642-1447.

Free art demonstrations

Marco Island Center for the Arts and Dillman’s Creative Arts Foundation present a day of free art demonstrations and a reception for artists and their friends, from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27. Highlights of the day include 45-minute demonstrations by five well-known artists in their chosen medium including David R. Becker from Chicago and local artist Hannah Ineson. There will be hourly door prizes, silent auction, art sales of internationally known artists, information on resources for artists, and a complimentary beverage and snack reception. Proceeds from the silent auction will support scholarships to Dillman’s. There is no charge to attend these demonstrations but you must RSVP by calling 239-394-4221.

6th Annual Goodland Arts & Crafts Fair

The Arts Alliance Committee of the Goodland Civic Association announces the 6th Annual Members Arts & Crafts Fair, from a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27, at MarGood Harbor Park in Goodland. The event, featuring fine art, unique crafts, and live music, coincides with Goodland’s World-famous Mullet Festival. There will be a Pancake Breakfast, Saturday and Sunday, 8:30 – 11:30 at the Community Center, 417 Mango St.. On Sunday there will be volunteer golf-cart shuttles ferrying folks between Village venues. Information: Tara O’Neill, committee chair 239-642-0528, taraogallery@gmail.com.

John Boehner ‘Unfiltered and Uncensored’

From 5:30 until 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 28 at the Marco Island Yacht Club, 1400 N. Collier Blvd, Marco Island; $50 per person – passed appetizers and cash bar. John Boehner is an American politician who served as the 53rd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015. John Boehner is the unlikely hero for the legalization of marijuana. Recently, he has joined the advisory board of Acreage Holdings, a company that cultivates, processes and dispenses cannabis in 11 U.S. states. For nine years he was “unalterably opposed,” but the American people’s attitude have changed and according to John, “I find myself in that position.”

Lunch and Learn Lecture

Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Allison Haynes, Rookery Bay Research Reserve volunteer is one of few people who has lived within the boundaries of the reserve - for 30 years on Little Marco Island. She will trace the establishment and growth of the reserve as well as the volunteer experience. Lunch will be provided. $15 per person. RSVP/ rookerybay.org/calendar.

ONGOING

Players: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’

The Marco Players honor the memory of playwright Neil Simon, master of Broadway comedy and a prolific writer for stage and screen with this production of “Come Blow Your Horn” (1963). The show is on stage through Jan. 20 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Comic relief

In the Lauritizen and Rush Galleries the exhibition “Comic Relief” runs through Jan. 29. Information: marcoislandart.org.

‘River of Grass’

Through Jan. 31, at the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Avenue, Naples. Leigh Herndon's nature-based rozome paintings on silk. Free. 603-686-2187. leighherndon@comcast.net.

ACBL-sanctioned bridge

At 1 p.m. each Tuesday at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive – starting Dec. 18. The game will be suspended for the holidays – Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 – and resumes Tuesday, Jan. 8. Information: Richard Perlman at 609-306-9732.

Mahjong

Weekly mahjong returns to the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, Thursdays starting Jan. 3. Play begins at 11 a.m. Bring a lunch. $3 to play. Please call Shirley, 239-389-7872, to reserve your spot.

Monday night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Road, for its 20th year. A complimentary supper is served to each player-kosher hot dog, pickles, sauerkraut, relish, and onions served on a special roll. In addition, pastry, ice-cream, fruit, coffee and tea are served free of charge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. Hot ball brings additional prize money. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0800.

Theresa Linehan, Bingo committee member Dr. Herb Kern., was the big winner at Monday night Bingo. (Photo: Photo provided)

K of C Bingo

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344's Bingo will resume on Jan. 3. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Come join us for an evening of fun and games and celebrate the 41th anniversary of K of C Bingo. Information: 239-389-5633 or visit our website at www.marcoknights.com.

Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 held their first Bingo night charity fundraiser of Winter/Spring 2019 on Jan. 3, in the San Marco Parish Center. Above, the big jackpot winner, Sandy Alaimo of Illinois. (Photo: Photo provided)

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Thursday of each month at the Family Church on Winterberry. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. Information: 706-566-8532.

Marco Island Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

East Naples Chair Yoga Class

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. select Fridays, through December, at the East Naples Library, 8787 U.S. 41 E., Naples. Classes offer stretches and strengthening for muscles, moves for bone strength and balance, release for the joints, relaxation and yoga breathing. Folks in wheelchairs, people who have had joint replacement and beginners are welcome. $7 per session. All yoga props are provided. 413-230-1518. Jean.erlbaum@verizon.net. Yogaforrelaxation.org.

Science Saturdays

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under six. A food truck will be on site. Rookerybay.org.

Karate

Adults and children are welcome. Location is the Racquet Center and is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:45 p.m. The Shima Dojo is taught by Sensei Laurie McCardle. This style of karate is the traditional Okinawan style of Seibukan Shorin-Ryu karate, teaching discipline, builds character and confidence, promotes mental and physical strength and most importantly students learn self-defense. Information: 239-642-0575.

Daytime Pickle Ball at the Marco YMCA

The daytime pickle ball courts are now available. Players can enjoy the advanced round robins on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and those who are beginners or intermediates can play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Time frame for all is 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. The program is free to members and only $15 for others. Instructional clinics are slated to begin in October 2018. www.marcoymca.org.

English classes

6-8 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at the Pelican Community Center, 5800 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Free. Themes include: transportation, a day at the beach, summer vacation, Independence Day, etc. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Information: call/text 239-307-7336.

Healthy living program

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Zen Center, 1250 U.S. 41 N., Suite 205, Naples. Nora Van Houten will teach a “Sit, Stretch & Restore” yoga class. Drop-in fee is $7. Nora is a registered nurse, certified Kripula yoga and meditation teacher. She specializes in leading active adults safely and effectively to practice physical yoga postures, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques for integrating body, mind and spirit. Information: noravanh@gmail.com.

Reflections on Glass: Fräbel in the Garden

Through March 31 at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. This whimsical show brings a collection of glass sculptures and installations by flamework glass artist Hans Godo Fräbel to meet the Garden. Included with regular admission. One-of-a-kind pieces of Fräbel glass will be available for purchase in the Berger Shop in the Garden. Information: 239-315-7289; SGeroy@naplesgarden.org.

Ten Thousand Island Waverunner Guided Excursions

Daily Tours at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Marco Island Watersports, with three locations, JW Marriott Marco Island, Hilton Marco Island and Marriott’s Crystal Shores Marco Island. 90-minute tours. Experience the native wildlife that resides in the mangrove forests while expert tour guides teach about the nature and geography of the region. $225 plus tax, singles or doubles. Check in a half-hour before departure. 239-642-2359.

Kid’s dolphin watch, sightseeing cruise

At 10 a.m. Saturdays, Pure Florida Naples at Tin City, 1200 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. The 1.5-hour children’s cruise provides an entertaining environment for young ones to learn about the Southwest Florida environment and to observe the variety of wildlife present on the waters, such as dolphins, pelicans, eagles and many other animals. While registration for the children’s cruise is free for youth 12-years-old and younger, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $39 per person. Information: 239-494-5595.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

Southwest Florida Masquerade benefiting Metavivor

6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Hilton Hotel, 5111 U.S. 41 N., Naples. This is a black-tie gala fundraiser where 100 percent of all donations will go to award research grants for scientists specializing in Metastatic Breast Cancer Research. $175 per person, includes a cocktail hour followed by a three-course dinner and two drink tickets and entertainment, dancing and live and silent auctions. swflmets.org. 239.322.2110.

FEBRUARY

12th Annual Naples German-Fest

From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1955 Curling Avenue, Naples. Live entertainment, and games and activities. Information: 239-597-4091.

‘Spreading it Around’

8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 6 through 24, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Tickets range $32 to $34. 239-642-7270. info@TheMarcoPlayers.com.

Florida Domicile seminars

Attorney William G. Morris announced a series of seminars designed to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile. Morris will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The seminars will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The series will be held at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, Florida from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: Feb. 13, March 13 and April 10. Information: Kathy Ansted at 239-394-2412.

Gatsby at the Cottage

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Historic Palm Cottage, 137 12th Avenue S., Naples. Dress to impress in a stylish flapper ensemble or hipster zoot suit. The party includes dancing, jazz music, libations (it’s legal again) and a Charleston dance demonstration. Prizes for the guests who capture the 1920s spirit best. $15 for Naples Historical Society members, $25 for non-members. Napleshistoricalsociety.org.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Feb. 16 through March 10, on The Baker Stage at 701 Fifth Avenue S., Naples. Free. Naplesplayers.org.

MARCH

‘The Savannah Sipping Society’

8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sundays, March 13 through 31, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Tickets range $32 to $34. 239-642-7270. info@TheMarcoPlayers.com.

