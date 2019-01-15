1. Master Gardeners return

The Master Gardeners walk-in plant clinic has returned to Lowes, ready again to offer advice and answer gardening questions. If you have trouble with your plants, they can diagnose the problem for you. It could be bugs, fungus or over watering.

The Master Gardeners walk-in plant clinic has returned to Lowes, at the corner of 951 (Collier Boulevard) and U. S. 41. (Photo: Photo provided)

It could just be the cold weather. Come and visit. Master Gardeners will be there from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays (through April) waiting to help you. You can find us in the garden area. Lowes is located on the corner of 951 (Collier Boulevard) and U. S. 41.

Master Gardeners have been trained by The University of Florida on many horticultural practices and problems.

2. Arts and crafts fair

Visit historic Everglades City on Saturday, Jan. 19, to greet old friends and see what’s new at Art-in-the-Glades in McLeod Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

You’ll find everything from handmade soaps to history books offered by local vendors. And, don’t miss the stunning photographs of the area’s unique wildlife.

The event is free and informal. Information: Marya at 239-695-2905.

3. Players: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’

The Marco Players honor the memory of playwright Neil Simon, master of Broadway comedy and a prolific writer for stage and screen with this production of “Come Blow Your Horn” (1963).

The Marco Players' "Come Blow Your Horn" cast, from left, Len Becker, Karen Ezrine, Elijah Bettencourt, Tracey Lane and Jesse Heindl. (Photo: Photo provided)

The show is on stage through Jan. 20 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at www.TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2019/01/15/3-do-master-gardeners-return-more/2538073002/